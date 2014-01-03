Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Marine Gensets market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 7.03 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for commercial vessels. The Marine Gensets market in the APAC region has also been witnessing the emerging demand for hybrid gensets. However, the need for continuous maintenance and support could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North Asia, Southeast Asia, and the ANZ region. It also covers the Marine Gensets market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key vendors dominating this space are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Kohler Co., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ABB Ltd., Detroit Tools, GE Co., Generac Holdings Inc., Siemens AG, Yanmar Co. Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd., and Yamaha Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis

7. Product Segmentation

7.1 Less than 500 KW Segment

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 501-1,000 KW Segment

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 1,001-3,000 KW Segment

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. End-user Segmentation

8.1 Pleasure Vessels Segment

8.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Commercial Vessels Segment

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Defense Vessels Market in the APAC Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9. Geographical Segmentation

9.1 North Asia

9.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.1.2 Product Segmentation

9.1.3 End-user Segmentation

9.2 Southeast Asia

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.2.2 Product Segmentation

9.2.3 End-user Segmentation

9.3 ANZ Region

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.3.2 Product Segmentation

9.3.3 End-user Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact

17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

17.2 Market Share Analysis in Marine Gensets Market in North Asia 2013

17.3 Market Share Analysis in Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia 2013

17.4 Market Share Analysis in Marine Gensets Market in the ANZ Region 2013

17.5 Other Prominent Vendors

18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Caterpillar Inc.

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Business Segmentation

18.1.3 Key Information

18.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.2 Cummins Inc.

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Business Segments

18.2.3 Key Information

18.2.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Kohler Co.

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Business Segments

18.3.3 Key Information

18.3.4 SWOT Analysis

18.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Business Segmentation

18.4.3 Key Information

18.4.4 SWOT Analysis



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19. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 3: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by Product Segmentation 2013-2018

Exhibit 4: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by Less than 500 KW Segment 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 5: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by 501-1000 KW Segment 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 6: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by 1,001-3,000 KW Segment 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 7: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018

Exhibit 8: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by Pleasure Vessels Segment 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 9: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by Commercial Vessels Segment 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region by Defense Vessels Segment 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 11: Marine Gensets Market in the APAC Region 2014-2018

Exhibit 12: Marine Gensets Market in North Asia 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 13: Marine Gensets Market in North Asia by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 14: Marine Gensets Market in North Asia by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (in percent)

Exhibit 15: Marine Gensets Market in North Asia by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 16: Marine Gensets Market in North Asia by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (in percent)

Exhibit 17: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 18: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 19: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (in percent)

Exhibit 20: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 21: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018 (in percent)

Exhibit 22: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 23: Marine Gensets Market in the ANZ Region by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 24: Marine Gensets Market in the ANZ Region by Product Segmentation 2013-2018 (in percent)

Exhibit 25: Marine Gensets Market in the ANZ Region by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 26: Marine Gensets Market in the ANZ Region by End-user Segmentation 2013-2018 (in percent)

Exhibit 27: Marine Gensets Market in North Asia by Vendor Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 28: Marine Gensets Market in Southeast Asia by Vendor Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 29: Marine Gensets Market in the ANZ Region by Vendor Segmentation 2013



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Key Features and Benefits



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



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