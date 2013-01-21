Marine Insight Explains How to Explore the Shipping Industry

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Shipping is a constantly changing industry. With recent changing laws, fluctuating finances, and diminishing employment opportunities, the industry has suddenly come under the scanner. Marine Insight is a leading shipping website which keeps a track of all the latest happenings and issues of the maritime world. From news articles to information on life at sea, Marine Insight covers every aspect of the shipping industry, including opinions from experts and details on trending topics.



With a huge online following and a highly engaged maritime community, Marine Insight is one of the fastest growing shipping websites in the world and also the most popular in Asia. According to Mayank Kaushik, a 3rd engineer with Maersk Shipping, “Marine Insight is the best website on shipping industry. They cover a wide range of topics and are continuously updating. However, the best thing I like about Marine Insight is their Facebook page. It is the best thing I have discovered online related to my field.”



The most important facet of Marine Insight is that it is run by experienced maritime professionals, who have seen the life at sea and also know how the shipping industry works. Run by a team of marine engineers and deck officers, Marine Insight has come a long way in just two years. It has a great following which is constantly increasing each year.



Another interesting thing which Marine Insight offers is their eBooks. These downloadable books on shipping industry are something every person interested in the industry should have. They are a great maritime knowledge resource and Marine Insight brings out a new eBook every month.



Apart from the free eBooks, Marine Insight also offers practical guides on various shipping topics. Priced at extremely reasonable rates, these eBooks provides great insights on how things work on board ships. Moreover, they come along with loads of real life incidences, expert tips, and tricks of the trade, which make the whole learning process extremely enjoyable.



Karan Puri, a chief officer working with MSC, says, “Marine Insight’s eBooks are great handy books which can be easily carried along and contain all the important information that is required by professionals working in the shipping industry. These guides are extremely important resources for the shipping industry and must be included in one’s book collection.”



Marine Insight is an online digital resource for the shipping industry. Based in Mumbai, India, the company provides articles, news, eBooks, forums, career guidance and much more. The website is a one-stop resource for everything related to the maritime and shipping industry.



