New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Marine lighting products are advanced optoelectronic systems designed for reliable and energy-efficient refurbishment service. Marine LED lighting plays a significant role in every marine vessel, including cruise submarines, ships, and commercial and defense ships. Marine LED Lights are used for a variety of applications in a boat. Including, they are used in navigation systems, warning systems, and underwater lighting.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report with TOC, Tables, Statistics, Charts & Company profiles @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2349
Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Lumitec LLC, Quick S.p.A. unipersonale, OSRAM GmbH, Alpenglow Marine Lights, LLC, AZZ Inc., Marine Light Corp, Light Corporation Group, Imtra Corp., Innovative Lighting, Vision X Europe, Aqualuma LED Lighting, ENSTO GROUP, Savage Marine, Nemalux Inc., Shadow Caster, Inc., and others
Market Drivers
The global marine lighting industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9%, from USD 372.1 million in 2019 to USD 547.3 million in 2027. The development of the industry is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient lighting bulbs, advanced water-resistance lighting, and falling prices. Furthermore, lighting is an integral aspect of the marine industry. The entire marine industry depends heavily on lighting for its proper service and also for the aesthetic presentation of the cruise.
Regional Outlook
The Asia Pacific region is projected to have a large market share of the marine lighting market by volume over the forthcoming years. Aspects such as marine regulations and increasing foreign trade have triggered the demand for merchant ships, which, in turn, has contributed to increased consumer demand for the market in the APAC region. China is projected to retain a substantial share of the marine lighting market due to increased demand for merchant ships, including bulk cargo and tankers. With growing demand, the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain.
Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2349
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Ship type, by Technology, by Application, by Light type, by Installation area by End use, by Channel and by Region:
Marine Lighting Market by Ship type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Passenger
Commercial
Oil tankers
Bulk cargos
General cargos
Others
Yachts
Marine Lighting Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
LED
Fluorescent
Halogen
Xenon
Marine Lighting Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Navigation Lights
Dome Lights
Compartment and Utility Lights
Reading Lights
Docking Lights
Safety Lights
Others
Marine Lighting Market by Light Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Functional
Decorative
Marine Lighting Market by Installation area (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Interior
Exterior
Marine Lighting Market by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Civil Use
Military Use
Other
Marine Lighting Market by Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
OEM
Aftermarket
Marine Lighting Market by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Browse Complete Report "Marine Lighting Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/marine-lighting-market
Table of contents
Chapter 1. Marine Lighting Segmentation & Impact Analysis
1.1. Marine Lighting Segmentation Analysis
1.2. Marine Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
1.3. Regulatory Framework
1.4. Marine Lighting Market Impact Analysis
1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis
1.4.1.1. Rise in the usage of LEDs
1.4.1.2. Stricter regulations in marine industries
1.4.1.3. Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting
1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis
1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized
1.6. Marine Lighting Pricing Analysis
1.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's
1.8. Marine Lighting PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 2. Marine Lighting Market By Ship Type Insights & Trends
2.1. Marine Lighting Ship Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026
2.2. Passenger
2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.3. Yacht
2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4. Commercial
2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)
2.4.3. Oil Tankers
Continued….
Read More Reports:-
Medical Foods Market Business Opportunities
DNA and Gene Chip Market Key Players
Textured Soy Protein Market Demand
Synthetic Gypsum Market Competitive Landscape
Benzyl Benzoate Market Segments
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.