New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Marine lighting products are advanced optoelectronic systems designed for reliable and energy-efficient refurbishment service. Marine LED lighting plays a significant role in every marine vessel, including cruise submarines, ships, and commercial and defense ships. Marine LED Lights are used for a variety of applications in a boat. Including, they are used in navigation systems, warning systems, and underwater lighting.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Lumitec LLC, Quick S.p.A. unipersonale, OSRAM GmbH, Alpenglow Marine Lights, LLC, AZZ Inc., Marine Light Corp, Light Corporation Group, Imtra Corp., Innovative Lighting, Vision X Europe, Aqualuma LED Lighting, ENSTO GROUP, Savage Marine, Nemalux Inc., Shadow Caster, Inc., and others



Market Drivers



The global marine lighting industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9%, from USD 372.1 million in 2019 to USD 547.3 million in 2027. The development of the industry is driven by rising demand for energy-efficient lighting bulbs, advanced water-resistance lighting, and falling prices. Furthermore, lighting is an integral aspect of the marine industry. The entire marine industry depends heavily on lighting for its proper service and also for the aesthetic presentation of the cruise.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is projected to have a large market share of the marine lighting market by volume over the forthcoming years. Aspects such as marine regulations and increasing foreign trade have triggered the demand for merchant ships, which, in turn, has contributed to increased consumer demand for the market in the APAC region. China is projected to retain a substantial share of the marine lighting market due to increased demand for merchant ships, including bulk cargo and tankers. With growing demand, the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Ship type, by Technology, by Application, by Light type, by Installation area by End use, by Channel and by Region:



Marine Lighting Market by Ship type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Passenger

Commercial

Oil tankers

Bulk cargos

General cargos

Others

Yachts



Marine Lighting Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



LED

Fluorescent

Halogen

Xenon



Marine Lighting Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Navigation Lights

Dome Lights

Compartment and Utility Lights

Reading Lights

Docking Lights

Safety Lights

Others



Marine Lighting Market by Light Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Functional

Decorative



Marine Lighting Market by Installation area (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Interior

Exterior



Marine Lighting Market by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Civil Use

Military Use

Other



Marine Lighting Market by Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



OEM

Aftermarket



Marine Lighting Market by Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Marine Lighting Segmentation & Impact Analysis



1.1. Marine Lighting Segmentation Analysis



1.2. Marine Lighting Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



1.3. Regulatory Framework



1.4. Marine Lighting Market Impact Analysis



1.4.1. Market Driver Analysis



1.4.1.1. Rise in the usage of LEDs



1.4.1.2. Stricter regulations in marine industries



1.4.1.3. Increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting



1.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis



1.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized



1.6. Marine Lighting Pricing Analysis



1.7. Industry Analysis - Porter's



1.8. Marine Lighting PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 2. Marine Lighting Market By Ship Type Insights & Trends



2.1. Marine Lighting Ship Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026



2.2. Passenger



2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.2.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.3. Yacht



2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.3.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.4. Commercial



2.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.4.2. Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)



2.4.3. Oil Tankers



Continued….



