Description
Marine engineering includes the engineering of boats, ships, oil rigs and any other marine vessel or structure, as well as oceanographic or ocean engineering.
Marine engineering includes but is not limited to power and propulsion plants, machinery, piping, automation and control systems for marine vehicles of any kind, such as surface ships and submarines.
In 2017, the global Marine (Offshore) Engineering market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Marine (Offshore) Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marine (Offshore) Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Shell
Petrobras
Pttep
Conocophilips
Chevron
Samsung Heavy Industries
Exxon Mobil
Equinor
SHI
HUI
DSME
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mechanical Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Electronic Engineering
Computer Science
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Boats
Ships
Oil Rigs
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Marine (Offshore) Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Marine (Offshore) Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marine (Offshore) Engineering are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
