Marine Petroleum Products Provider G Ocean Becomes Leading Supplier in Southeast Asia

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- G Ocean Trading Pte Ltd, a company dedicated in providing marine petroleum products, has become a leading reliable supplier in Southeast Asia. The company received the Document of Compliance Award by the Malaysian Marine Department in 2010, after which its popularity in Malaysian and Indonesian market has increased rapidly. After the award the company has further expanded and now also has tie-ups with leading organizations in the petroleum industry. G Ocean offers various fleets, bunkers and other marine petroleum related products.



G Ocean stated that their mission is to become an elite supplier by 2020, a target which seems achievable due to its current popularity and latest technological products. The company is currently providing three core grade of bunkers - Marine Gas Oil (DMA), Marine Fuel Oil 180CST (RME) and Marine Fuel Oil 380CST (RMG). G Ocean Trading informed that these bunkers are in accordance to ISO 8217:2005 specifications, are under SCM class and possess the Domestic Shipping License. The company further informed that with the growing energy market in the Southeast Asia they have started joint ventures and build partnerships with other companies such as Alamgala Resources Sdn Bhd from Malaysia and Citus Group of Companies from Singapore.



G Ocean Pte Ltd has its offices expanded across Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. The company comprises of experienced traders and technical managers. The current general manager of G Ocean Energy is Mr. Goh Seng Wee who joined the company in 2008. Mr. Goh Seng Wee is an alumnus of National University of Singapore who has also gained success and recognition after taking up the managerial position in G Ocean.



G Ocean Trading Pte Ltd informed that their priority is to offer the most advanced products and assist other companies through their pool of highly experienced officers and staff. The company further added that interested organizations may contact them for customized solutions and for any queries regarding their products.



About G Ocean Trading Pte Ltd

G Ocean Trading Pte Ltd is one of the leading companies in providing marine petroleum products within Southeast Asian region. Through their online platform, http://www.g-ocean.com.sg/, the fleets, bunkers and various products offered by the company can be viewed. The company is known for receiving the Document of Compliance Award by the Malaysian Marine Department.



For more information about G Ocean, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of g-ocean.com.sg, please call at (65)-62988211 or email to enquiries@g-ocean.com.sg.