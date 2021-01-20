New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Marine scrubbers, are generally called as Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS). These are especially used to remove few unsafe compound such as sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides from the fumes gases produced by marine motors because of burning cycles. The marine scrubber systems – which treat marine engine exhausts, auxiliary engines and boilers, and onshore and onboard marine vessels – are developed to control environmental pollution and ensure that human and aquatic lives do not get harmed by toxic chemicals. The global marine scrubber market is known for its predominant presence across some of the world's most lucrative regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, from the business perspective.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Marine Scrubber industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Alfa Laval, Wartsila, Fuji Electric, Puyier, Clean Marine, AEC Maritime, CR Ocean Engineering, Belco Technologies, Yara Marine Technologies, Shanghai Bluesoul



Market Drivers



Rising concerns regarding environment and emission of toxic compounds coupled with the implementation of stringent government standards for zeroing the marine contamination are boosting adoption of marine scrubbers. These factors are driving growth of the global marine scrubber market. Furthermore, the factors such as developing concerns with respect to sulfur oxide emissions, rising worries about the adverse effects of Sox discharges especially on human and marine conditions, the flooding center around green transportation, and expanding government activities towards ecological manageability are contributing in the growth of the global marine scrubber market. In addition, raising demand for innovatively upgraded transportation options along with enhancing demand for marine harmonization is encouraging adoption of marine scrubbers, which is propelling growth of its market.



By Fuel Type:



MGO

MDO

Hybrid

Others



By Technology:



Wet Scrubber Systems

Closed-loop

Open-loop

Hybrid

Others

Dry Scrubber Systems

Lime Granulate



By Application:



Navy

Commercial

Tankers

Container Vessels

Roll On/Roll Off

Bulk Carriers

Others

Recreational

Cruise ships

Yachts

Ferries

Others

Offshore

PSV

FSV

AHTS

MPSV

Others

Others



Regional Outlook



Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the global marine scrubber market and is projected to remain dominant over the estimate time frame. This growth is attributable to the rising inclination towards greener transportation and adoption of more sensible marine guidelines are boosting the demand for marine scrubbers. Additionally, quick industrialization coupled with expansion of business exercises, fundamentally across China, Japan, and South Korea, and other emerging economies towards controlling territorial contamination are driving growth of the global marine scrubber market.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Marine Scrubber market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Key Coverage of the Marine Scrubber Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Marine Scrubber market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Marine Scrubber market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



