Illinois Tool Works (United States), RPM International (United States), Franklin International (United States), H.B. Fuller (United States), Henkel (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M (United States), Shoreline Marine (Georgia), DAP Products Inc. (United States) and Eclectic Products, Inc. (United States).

Marine sealants are a product which provides a watertight and airtight seal in between two or more surfaces on a boat. It also helps in improving the boat's aesthetics, durability and longevity, marine sealants. It offer noise deadening and vibration dampening qualities. Marine sealants is designed for commercial and leisure boats are utilized in a variety of applications. The major application are above the water line sealants which offer an important role to create seaworthiness by combining various substrates in applications such as thru-hull fittings. It is an adhesive sealant that can be utilized to seal fittings it has adhesive properties through which it mechanically bonds to certain materials.

Type (Adhesive Sealants, Specialty Sealants), Application (Water Line Sealing, Deck to Hull, Window Bonding), Technology (Silicone, Butyl, Hybrids, Polyurethane, Silyl Modified Polyether (SMP)), Features (Flexibility, Waterproof, UV, chemical And Dirt Resistance, Low Tensile Strength and High Elongation)

Market Drivers

- Rising International Sea Trade

- Increasing Number of Consumer Regarding Luxury Yachts and Leisure Boats

- Increasing Population of Affluent People across the Globe



Market Trend

- High adoption of the hybrids technology which is the combination of the best elements of existent sealers. The major reason behind the high adoption of the strength of polyurethane with the UV heat resistance of silicone.



Restraints

- Slow Pace of Economic Growth

- The decline in Shipbuilding Orders and Imports and Exports



Opportunities

- Increasing Customer Preference for Sustainable Products

- Rapid Growth of the Shipbuilding Industry

- Technological Advancements



Challenges

- Restriction on the Use of a Large Varieties of Sealants Previously Used On an Extensive Basis

- High Purchasing and Supply Cost of Raw Materials



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Marine Sealant Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



