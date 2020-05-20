Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Global marine turbocharger market is expected to surpass $780 million by 2026. Marine turbocharger market is projected to witness exponential growth due to the introduction of strict government regulations that are focused on alleviating environmental concerns and tackling climate change. Additionally, numerous technological advancements in the field of propulsion technologies are also likely to foster industry outlook.



Additionally, there is an increasing demand for improved turbocharger and engine efficiencies from ship operators to meet the IMO regulations and EEDI targets. These demands are set to emerge as the key factors that would push the marine turbocharger market trends over the forecast timeframe.



Increasing demand for enhanced engine and turbocharger efficiencies from ship operators to meet the EEDI targets and IMO regulations is positively influencing the product adoption. Advanced marine turbochargers offer higher pressure ratios and improved efficiency further reducing the environmental impact. Utilization of advanced tools including FEA and ANSYS techniques result in flexible development processes enabling turbocharger modifications at later stages.



Incorporation of electric assist turbochargers offers lower level of specific fuel consumption at high speed and helps maintain variations of speed in low load conditions. Optimum fuel usage and maintenance of speed at low loads are the key factors which would positively impel the market outlook.



Today, service providers play a crucial role in the upgradation and modernization of existing systems. These efforts are focusing on optimizing operational flexibility and reliability. With these efforts the marine turbocharger market is set to chalk out a lucrative outlook for industry expansion.



