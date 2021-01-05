Marine VFD Market to Witness a Phenomenal Growth by 2024 : Leading Key Players Are ABB, GE, Eaton, Rockwell Automation, Siemens

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- According to the new market research report "Marine VFD Market by Type (AC Drive, DC Drive), Voltage (Low Voltage (Up to 1 kV), Medium Voltage (Above 1 kV)), Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Propulsion / Thruster, Crane & Hoist) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The global marine VFD market is projected to reach USD 1,039 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 772 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for energy efficiency.



Browse 63 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 103 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Marine VFD Market - Global Forecast to 2024"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=85395523



The AC drive segment is expected to hold the largest share of the marine VFD market, by type, during the forecast period



The AC drive segment is estimated to dominate the marine VFD market in 2019 and is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This is because the use of an AC drive helps in energy savings, increases the life of rotating components, reduces the noise and vibration level, decreases mechanical stress on motor control applications, and enhances the overall process control.



The medium voltage segment is expected to be the fastest growing marine VFD market, by voltage, during the forecast period



The medium voltage segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of these drives helps in improving efficiency, thereby reducing the overall operating cost. Furthermore, the medium voltage VFDs are estimated to save 40–60% of energy compared to motors running at full speed.



This research report categorizes the marine VFD market based on application, type, voltage, and region.

On the basis of application, the marine VFD market has been segmented as follows:



Pump

Fan

Compressor

Propulsion/thruster

Crane & hoist



On the basis of type, the marine VFD market has been segmented as follows:



AC Drive

DC Drive



On the basis of voltage, the marine VFD market has been segmented as follows:



Low voltage (Up to 1 kV)

Medium voltage (Above 1 kV)



On the basis of region, the marine VFD market has been segmented as follows:



Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=85395523



Asia Pacific: The leading marine VFD market



In this report, the marine VFD market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global marine VFD market in 2019, owing to the presence of a large number of shipbuilding companies in China, Japan, and South Korea. Moreover, in the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development as well as the growth in the maritime trade. The rise in seaborne trade has, subsequently, led to an increase in the demand for ships used to transport manufactured goods to various regions worldwide. Thus, the rise in the demand of ships is likely to drive the demand for marine VFDs in the Asia Pacific region.



To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the marine VFD market. Some of the key players are ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Eaton (Ireland), Rockwell Automation (US), Siemens (Germany), WEG (Brazil), and Danfoss (Denmark). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the marine VFD market.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com