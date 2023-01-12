London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2023 -- Marine VHF Radio Market Scope and Overview



The Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size was estimated at USD 113.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 149 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period.



Marine VHF radio is a worldwide system of two way radio transceivers on ships and watercraft used for bidirectional voice communication from ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore (for example with harbormasters), and in certain circumstances ship-to-aircraft. It uses FM channels in the very high frequency (VHF) radio band in the frequency range between 156 and 174 MHz, inclusive, designated by the International Telecommunication Union as the VHF maritime mobile band.



The most recent report will provide you with information on current trends, opportunities, and factors that may influence future growth, as well as a fundamental review of the worldwide Marine VHF Radio Market. The market projections and predictions in the market study are based on both secondary and primary research, including primary interviews, in-depth secondary research, and internal subject matter expert assessments.



Key Players Covered in Marine VHF Radio market report are:



Icom Inc.

Uniden

Furuno

Standard Horizon (Yaesu)

Cobra

Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

SAILOR (Satcom Global)

Entel Group

Navico

Jotron

Fujian Feitong Communication Technology

Market research can be used to evaluate a variety of critical criteria, such as investments in emerging markets, market share growth, and product performance, to mention a few. The Marine VHF Radio market study also displays the market shares of the top firms as well as the competitive environment of the industry's leading competitors. This report provides a high-level overview of the market and its lucrative potential.



Market Segmentation Analysis



The section explores how the global Marine VHF Radio market is categorized into regions and countries, in addition to a breakdown of revenues, market shares, and possible future growth. This segmentation might help you gain a full view of the market and keep an eye on its growth.



Marine VHF Radio Market Segmentation as Follows:



Market Segmentation (by Type)

Fixed-mount

Handheld



Market Segmentation (by Application)

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The impacts of COVID-19 on the domestic and worldwide Marine VHF Radio market are investigated in this research. With the help of the COVID-19 impact research, market participants will be able to build pandemic preparedness plans. This research investigates the supply and demand side effects in the target market. In addition to private databases and a paid data source, this study report contained primary and secondary research.



Regional Outlook



The Marine VHF Radio market research investigation thoroughly investigates the effects of COVID-19 on a variety of geographical markets, including those in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Analysis



With the help of the main events impact research, market participants will establish pandemic preparedness plans. The effects of supply and demand on the target market are investigated in this study report. Primary and secondary research, as well as paid data sources, private databases, and other secondary sources, were used in this Marine VHF Radio market analysis.



Key Reasons to Purchase Marine VHF Radio Market Report



- The research report examines global market segmentation, growth rates, and revenue share comparisons.



- The research examines industry trends in each sub-segment, as well as revenue growth on a global, regional, and national scale.



- Market projections and estimates take into account the myriad political, social, and economic elements that will affect market growth as well as the current situation of the business.



Conclusion



The market research analyses the global market and performs research on consumption, value, year-over-year growth, and future development plans to offer a thorough picture of the Marine VHF Radio market.



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Marine VHF Radio Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Marine VHF Radio Global Market, by Type



Chapter 6. Marine VHF Radio Global Market, by Application



Chapter 7. Marine VHF Radio Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 9. Key Companies Analysis



Chapter 10. Research Process



Continued…



