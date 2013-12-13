Mario Ojeda Featured in Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Mario Ojeda, a leading specialist in Miami Luxury Real Estate, recently contributed an article to In Review, a luxury lifestyle publication aimed at the affluent Brazilian community in Florida, New York, Sao Paulo, and Rio de Janeiro.



Titled, “Miami and Miami Beach Today,” the informative piece provided an in-depth review of the South Florida real estate market, citing industry reports and other professional source material.



This information is especially vital to Brazilian homebuyers, who have contributed considerably to the growing popularity of South Florida properties, but who often lack reliable data and information about the region.



Throughout the two-page article, Mario Ojeda demonstrated his knowledgeable and comprehensive approach to real estate by providing a detailed analysis of Miami and Miami Beach, including its strengths, developments, and long-term trends.



Indeed, the reputable real estate specialist is well-known for his deep experience with South Florida real estate, frequently utilizing in-depth market research, well-developed professional networks, and advanced technology to enhance the quality of his real estate services.



Furthermore, his official website, MarioOjedaRealEstate.com, regularly publishes such up-to-date data and analysis in an effort to assist buyers, sellers, and investors with making informed real estate decisions. Mario Ojeda is noted as being one of the few realtors to take such an approach to real estate service, going so far as to have launched a free newsletter that is emailed to all users who sign up.



This unique and characteristic strategy no doubt warranted his prestigious selection to write the In Review article.



About Mario Ojeda

Mario Ojeda, P.A. is recognized as a top producing Realtor and serves as the executive vice president for Engel and Voelkers Miami. A real estate professional since 2004, he specializes in residential and investment property transactions, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and holds the prestigious designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.