Mario Ojeda Launches MarioOjedaRealEstate.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- South Florida luxury real estate specialist Mario Ojeda has launched a website, MariaOjedaRealEstate.com, which aims to serve as the top resource for Miami Luxury Real Estate.



The professionally-designed and visually-appealing new website incorporates many innovative features and functions that are intended to optimize the efficiency of customer service.



The most recognizable feature of the website is that the entire backdrop consists of a slideshow of high-resolution images displaying various properties and locations in South Florida. This aesthetic feature provides a preview of the region’s properties and attractions, and also serves to attract users.



A top menu connects users to various informative pages, such as exclusive listings, resources for buyers and sellers, a communities list, real estate news, and more. An advanced search function is prominently displayed to allow users to begin searching for their ideal property based on a range of specific criteria. There is also the option of utilizing an interactive map search to provide a more visual approach to property searches.



In addition to extensive listings of luxury homes and condos, the website includes dedicated sections for new developments, client testimonials, market reports, and even weather updates. The variety of services, including those unrelated to real estate, coincide with Mario Ojeda’s stated desire to be an overall source of assistance to his clients. In light of the increasing importance of the internet for modern businesses, the advanced website will likely enhance the prominent Realtor’s already-prominent status.



About Mario Ojeda, P.A.

Mario Ojeda, P.A. is recognized as a top producing Realtor and serves as the executive vice president for Engel and Voelkers Miami. A real estate professional since 2004, he specializes in residential and investment property transactions, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and holds the prestigious designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.