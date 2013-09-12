MarioOjedaRealEstate.com Launches Lifestyle 'Resources' Section

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- South Florida real estate specialist Maria Ojeda has launched a new Lifestyle Resources section on his official website at MariaOjedaRealEstate.com. The unique page connects clients to several prominent attractions, services, and venues in the Miami area.



The page entails a list of Mario Ojeda’s preferred businesses and establishments, including restaurants, shops, and car dealerships. Many of these selections include high-end and widely-acclaimed options such as Aventura Mall, Bal Harbour Shops, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and more. In addition to providing information on these venues, the page invites users to contact Mario Ojeda in order to receive special treatment at his urging.



The page also includes a list of Mario Ojeda’s professional partnerships, for whom the prominent Realtor has provided visibility while at the same time informing clients of their services. These partners include a real estate title company, interior designer, and real estate law firm.



This unique service reflects Mario Ojeda’s explicit desire to promote the Miami Beach lifestyle while engaging personally with clients and providing comprehensive customer service. Homebuyers unfamiliar with the area or seeking new activities can thereby learn more about the region through the Realtor’s prominent networks. Given that many real estate clients are international, this convenient and personalized approach is particularly welcome.



Mario Ojeda, P.A. is recognized as a top producing Realtor and serves as the executive vice president for Engel and Voelkers Miami. A real estate professional since 2004, he specializes in residential and investment property transactions, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and holds the prestigious designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.