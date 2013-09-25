MarioOjedaRealEstate.com Now Offering Information for Prospective Buyers

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Maro Ojeda, a specialist in Miami Luxury Real Estate, is providing a range of innovative services for home sellers through his website at MarioOjedaRealEstate.com. The interactive services can be viewed through the “Buy” link located in the homepage’s header menu.



The page emphasizes an innovative, personalized, and multidimensional approach towards buyer’s services, particularly through the use of advanced and web-based technology. The well-developed buyer’s section provides a list of the many services Mario Ojeda offers, which are comprehensive and entail every process of the home buying process (including prequalification, property search, price negotiation, home inspection, and title/warranty deed).



In addition to providing information on the buying process, the section includes interactive features that can be utilized by homebuyers themselves. Users utilizes an advanced property search feature that allows homes to be found by a wide range of criteria, including property type, location, features, price range, and more. This is complemented by an interactive map of the region, which not only facilitates the search function, but is particularly useful for the large proportion of non-resident buyers unfamiliar with the area.



Uniquely, up-to-date news is also provided on new condo developments and market trends, allowing buyers to make informed decisions about their purchase. This unique service reflects Mario Ojeda’s explicit desire to engage personally with clients and provide comprehensive customer service. Home buyers unfamiliar with either the regional market or the buying process can easily access a range of services through the internet, which is an increasingly popular tool.



About Mario Ojeda

Mario Ojeda, P.A. is recognized as a top producing Realtor and serves as the executive vice president for Engel and Voelkers Miami. A real estate professional since 2004, he specializes in residential and investment property transactions, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and holds the prestigious designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.