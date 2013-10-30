MarioOjedaRealEstate.com Offering Unique Real Estate Newsletter

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Mario Ojeda, a leading specialist on Miami Luxury Real Estate, is offering a unique newsletter that will provide a range of up-to-date information about Miami real estate, including lifestyle guides, new listings, market reports, and more.



The newssheet is made freely available at MarioOjedaRealEstate.com, with users needing only to scroll to the bottom of the homepage and submit their name and email to begin receiving the service. The professionally-written newsletter is delivered periodically to serve as a topical guide to both new and long-term residents, whether or not they are clients of Mario Ojeda. Sellers, buyers, and investors will each benefit from the newsletter.



This innovative service reflects the award-winning Realtor’s dedication to being one of the top real estate sources on the internet. Indeed, this is one of a wide range of cutting-edge services Mario Ojeda provides, which includes downloadable market reports, distinct onsite guides for buyers and sellers, a regularly updated blog, and even a list of partners through which clients can receive special privileges. Few other realtors provide such a variety of personalized services, which also signifies Mario Ojeda’s status as one of the most dynamic real estate specialists in the region.



About Mario Ojeda

Mario Ojeda, P.A. is recognized as a top producing Realtor and serves as the executive vice president for Engel and Voelkers Miami. A real estate professional since 2004, he specializes in residential and investment property transactions, is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and holds the prestigious designation of Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist.