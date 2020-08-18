Mariska Karto Launches Kickstarter Campaign for the Book of Senses

Delft, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Mariska Karto is a photo artist based in the Netherlands and she has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for her upcoming photo artbook. The title of this book is 'The Book of Senses', and in addition to her art work, the author has also shared valuable tips for the aspiring artists from around the world. The artist basically uses photography and Photoshop to create sophisticated sensual women from different ethnic groups and place them in a historically rich setting.



"This book is more than just showing my work because there are also a few chapters added that discuss how to approach the creative process, and the development of me as an artist." Said Mariska Karto, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "In the book, works of beauty with a mixed cultural background, inspiration, insights, technique and the artistic journey are shared, and I hope to seek your support for this project on Kickstarter." she added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/mariskakarto/the-book-of-senses-by-mariska-karto and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the publication of this book. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 4,000, and the artist is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Mariska Karto

Mariska Karto is a South American born and Netherlands based artist with roots in Asia, Europe and Africa. Her origin is a mix of Asian, African and Dutch ethnicities, and she has always been fascinated by the classic female figures in art. Moreover, she takes great pride in showing women in all their beauty, powerful presence, regardless of their rank and status. Currently, she is raising funds on Kickstarter for her upcoming photobook, and she is welcoming generous community support.



