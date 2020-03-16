Maritime Cargo Digitization Market Emerging Technological Advancement, Future Scope and Business Growth 2030 - IBM, SAP, Oracle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Digitalization refers to the representation of reality in the form of data. Digitalization has been widely adopted by various shipping companies owing to benefits such as reduction in paperwork & manual errors, improved response time to manage the quantity of cargo, digitalization of the core business and navigation of the route, among others. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Maritime Cargo Digitization Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Maritime Cargo Digitization Market accounted for over US$ 16.3 billion in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~9.8% from 2019 to 2030.



The market growth can be attributed to several factors, which has led to its wide-scale adoption. The growing seaborne trade across the globe and improving the customer experience are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, the possibility of cyber threats to ships due to digitalization is likely to restrain market growth to a certain extent.



Major Key Players of the Maritime Cargo Digitization Market are:

IBM Industries, SAP, Oracle, Atos Syntel, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited., Kintetsu World Express, Inc., ABB, Advantech Co., Ltd., and Mindtree Ltd., among others.



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In August 2018, Maersk and IBM announced the creation of TradeLens, jointly developed by the two companies to introduce blockchain into the global supply chain market.



Seaborne trade is consistently growing globally owing to the high demand for different goods & services. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade volumes reached 10.7 billion tons in 2017. Moreover, the shipping industry is mainly dominated by the key players who are capable of bearing the cost of fully-automated and digitized systems. A significant number of small players are yet to integrate digitized systems on a large scale. This will lead to market growth across the world.



Major Types of Maritime Cargo Digitization covered are:

Cloud-based

On-premise



Major Applications of Maritime Cargo Digitization covered are:

Operational Planning

Transportation Intelligence, and Fleet Management



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Maritime Cargo Digitization consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Maritime Cargo Digitization market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Maritime Cargo Digitization manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Maritime Cargo Digitization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Maritime Cargo Digitization market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Maritime Cargo Digitization market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Maritime Cargo Digitization market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.



In the end, Maritime Cargo Digitization industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



