Maritime Lawyer Firm Danziger & De Llano Add New and Informative Articles to Their Website

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Maritime lawyer firm Danziger & De Llano, a group of experienced attorneys who are based in Houston, Texas, have just added some new and educational articles to their website. For example, one of the new articles, http://www.offshoreaccidentlawfirm.com/maritime-lawyer, explains in great detail what a maritime lawyer does and when and why someone would want to hire one.



As the article explains, injured maritime workers need to hire a lawyer who is familiar with laws that cover things that take place on vessels at sea. Also known as admiralty laws, maritime laws are specific to things that happen on American bodies of water—including rivers, lakes and oceans.



“Working with a maritime lawyer means that you can be sure that your interests will be well represented by somebody who understands the laws and uses them to protect you,” the article noted, adding that the lawyers at Danziger & De Llano have 20 years experience fighting against ship owners trying to take advantage of those who don’t know their rights.



For example, another new article on the site, http://www.offshoreaccidentlawfirm.com/jones-act-lawyer, explains what the Jones Act is and why it is so important for people who work on boats and ships. Specifically, the Jones Act is a federal law that was written to offer protection and compensation for employees who work on vessels, and who are injured or even killed as the result of negligence. The law, which was originally created back in 1920 as the Merchant Marine Act, helps to protect workers from offshore employers who can be hesitant to compensate people who are injured on the job. The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano truly understand this law and will fight for their clients to make sure they receive the compensation they deserve.



“The offshore injury attorneys at Danziger & De Llano have the special training and knowledge that you need on your side if you’ve been the victim of an offshore injury,” the article noted.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Danziger & De Llano is welcome to visit the maritime law firm’s website; there, they can read through the newest articles, as well as numerous testimonials from satisfied clients and their family members.



About Danziger & De Llano

The maritime lawyers at Danziger & De Llano have years of experience representing clients who have been hurt in a variety of offshore incidents. Their knowledge and experience guarantee that their clients’ rights will be protected and that they will receive the compensation that they are entitled to under maritime law. For more information, please visit http://www.offshoreaccidentlawfirm.com/