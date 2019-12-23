Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market-Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- A new report published by Infinium Global Research on "Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market (Type - Armored, and Unarmored; Aircraft Type - Fixed-wing, and Rotary-wing): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." Maritime patrol aircraft are fixed-wing aircraft that are designed for over-water operations in maritime patrol roles. Maritime patrol aircraft are majorly applicable in military and defense for various purposes. The global maritime patrol aircraft market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing territorial and undersea threats, competition amongst contractors and subcontractors, investments in military and defense boost the growth of the global maritime patrol aircraft. Need to replace old maritime patrol aircraft and updating with technological advancements enhance growth for the global maritime patrol aircrafts market over the forecast period. Moreover, the growth of in-house manufacturing capabilities generates opportunities for global maritime patrol aircraft.



The Dominance of North America Projected to Sustain Over the Forecast Period



Geographically, North America holds dominance in the global Maritime Patrol Aircrafts market owing to a rise in investments by the US Department of Defense for research and development and advancements in the maritime patrol aircraft. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturing companies boosts the market for maritime patrol aircraft in the region.



Fixed Wings Segment Holds a Dominant Share in the Maritime Patrol Aircrafts Market



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and aircraft type. Based on type the study includes armored and unarmored. The unarmored segment holds the largest share in the global maritime patrol aircraft. The armored segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Based on aircraft type the market includes fixed-wing and rotary-wing. The fixed-wing segment dominates the maritime patrol market due to its low maintenance costs, higher capacity and longer flight range.



Leading Key Players in Market



Based on the analysis of the market the leading companies in the study include Airbus S.A.S, Boeing Company, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems Inc., Thales Group, Harbin Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd., Saab Automobile AB, Textron Inc., Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, and Other Companies. In June 2019, Boeing announced its entrance into an agreement for the acquisition of EnCore Group.



In April 2019, Airbus signed an agreement to sell its share in Alestis Aerospace to Aciturri. "Aciturri's acquisition of Airbus' shares in Alestis reinforces the company's position as a supplier of reference in the aerospace sector and ensures its long-term viability and future," Alberto Gutierrez, Head of Airbus Spain, and Military Aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space.



