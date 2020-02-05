Maritime Risk-Management Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast to 2024

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- This report focuses on the global Maritime Risk-Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Risk-Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and India.



The key players covered in this study

DNV GL

Global Maritime

SpecTec

Wilhelmsen

Veson Nautical

INX Software

JBA Consulting

Windward

BASS

ABPmer

Marsoft

ASQS

Marico Marine

Orion Marine Concepts

IMSA Global



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Based

Cloud Based

Web Based had a market share of 74.67% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Vessels (Such as Cargo, Cruise, Large Yacht)

Shore-side Managers

Vessels is the greatest segment of Maritime Risk-Management Software application, with a share of 53% in 2018.



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India



