Maritime Risk-Management Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- This report focuses on the global Maritime Risk-Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Risk-Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan and India.
The key players covered in this study
DNV GL
Global Maritime
SpecTec
Wilhelmsen
Veson Nautical
INX Software
JBA Consulting
Windward
BASS
ABPmer
Marsoft
ASQS
Marico Marine
Orion Marine Concepts
IMSA Global
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Based
Cloud Based
Web Based had a market share of 74.67% in 2018.
Market segment by Application, split into
Vessels (Such as Cargo, Cruise, Large Yacht)
Shore-side Managers
Vessels is the greatest segment of Maritime Risk-Management Software application, with a share of 53% in 2018.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
