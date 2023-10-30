Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Maritime Software market to witness a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period (2023-2029). The Latest Released Maritime Software Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Maritime Software market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities.



Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Maritime Software market. The Maritime Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 1237.01 Million at a CAGR of 11.71% from 2023 to 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2023 to 2029. The market value is pegged at USD 636.58 Million.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: SpecTec (Italy), Wilhelmsen (Norway), Veson Nautical (USA), Lloyd's Register (United Kingdom), Raymarine (USA), Windward (Israel), BASS (Singapore), Marsoft (USA), ASQS (Austria), Marico Marine (India), Orion Marine Concepts (United Arab Emirates), IMSA Global (France), ShipConsole (Oracle) (USA), ABB (Switzerland), NAPA (Finland), Yejoin (South Korea), Others



Definition:

Maritime software refers to a category of specialized computer programs and applications designed to support various aspects of the maritime industry. This industry includes activities related to shipping, navigation, vessel management, and marine operations. Maritime software serves a wide range of purposes and can be used by shipowners, operators, port authorities, and other stakeholders in the maritime sector.



Market Trends:

Digitalization and IoT (Internet of Things): The maritime sector is embracing digitalization and IoT technologies to connect onboard systems, collect real-time data, and enable remote monitoring and control. This data-driven approach helps in optimizing vessel operations, reducing fuel consumption, and enhancing safety.



Market Drivers:

Safety and Compliance: Safety is paramount in the maritime industry. Maritime software helps ensure compliance with safety regulations and provides tools for managing emergency situations, reducing the risk of accidents, and enhancing onboard safety.



Market Opportunities:

Emission Reduction Solutions: The maritime industry is under increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Software that helps vessels optimize their fuel consumption, adopt cleaner technologies, and monitor emissions presents significant opportunities for both cost savings and environmental compliance.



Segmentation Overview

The study has segmented the market of Global Maritime Software market by Type (Tracking and Monitoring Navigation and Routing Supply Chain and Logistics Finance and Accounting System Testing Others) , and Region with a country level break-up. On the basis of region, the market of Maritime Software has been segmented into Global (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). North America region held the largest market share in the year 2022. Europe on the other hand stood as the second largest market due to the presence of key companies in the region and high technological advancement. In June 2021, ABB has introduced Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence Advisory, a novel digital tool that enhances the operational efficiency of fleets by merging cloud-based analytics and reporting with intuitive visual aids. This innovation assists managers, shipowners, and charterers in achieving heightened efficiency and sustainability in their operations.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Maritime Software market segments by Types: Tracking and Monitoring, Navigation and Routing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, System Testing, Others

Detailed analysis of Maritime Software market segments by Applications: Commercial, Defense



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Maritime Software market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Maritime Software market.

- -To showcase the development of the Maritime Software market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Maritime Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Maritime Software market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Maritime Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



The market is segmented by Global Maritime Software Market Breakdown by Type (Tracking and Monitoring, Navigation and Routing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, System Testing, Others) by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises) by End-User (Commercial, Defense) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia.



