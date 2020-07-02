Maritime Surveillance Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2026 - SRT Marine Systems, Kongsberg, Raytheon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2020 -- Maritime surveillance is an integrated solution that provides safety & security at borders and sea levels. Maritime surveillance is essential for creating awareness & real-time monitoring at maritime. The operation or control on the marine activities are traced with the help of various maritime solutions and assemblies. Control on the activities such as irregular migration/border control, maritime security, fisheries control, anti-piracy, oil pollution, and smuggling are supported by many maritime policies.



Major Key Players of the Maritime Surveillance Market are:

SRT Marine Systems Plc, Kongsberg, Raytheon, Thales Group, SAAB, Elbit Systems, Indra, Furuno, TERMA, and Bharat Electronics.



Get sample copy of "Maritime Surveillance Market" at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/72016?source=shubh



Many companies are conducting R&D activities to provide safety at sea level. For instance, Indra has designed an integrated state of-the-art border surveillance systems for coastal and terrestrial supervision. Moreover, the SIVE system consists of a single or multiple Command and Control Centers (CCC) and a set of Sensor Stations (SS) forming a hierarchical architecture and can be deployed across the surveillance area and adapted for ground or coastal surveillance.



Maritime surveillance is majorly used as a monitoring system around offshore. The maritime monitoring system is a radar-based solution and all the information is available through offshore operators' room and onshore control room. The system gathers traffic and environment information from the radars, AIS, CCTV, VHF, and other sensors. The information is processed and displayed on the single information surveillance display. All data is superimposed on electronic charts. In addition, the system provides a comprehensive traffic picture of the maritime situation around offshore assets, information about vessels and targets in the guard areas, assures collision avoidance, and provides record and playback of all data in the system. The system can be controlled and monitored remotely. The implementation of such system are at the navels, coastguard areas, and at the port side.



Major Types of Maritime Surveillance Market covered are:

Surveillance & Tracking

Detectors

Others (Screening & Scanning and Communication)



Major Applications of Maritime Surveillance Market covered are:

Naval

Coast Guard

Others (Port & Critical Infrastructure Security and Vessel Security)



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Maritime Surveillance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Maritime Surveillance market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Maritime Surveillance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Maritime Surveillance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/72016?source=shubh



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size

2.2 Maritime Surveillance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Maritime Surveillance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Maritime Surveillance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Maritime Surveillance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Maritime Surveillance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue by Product

4.3 Maritime Surveillance Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Maritime Surveillance Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/72016?source=shubh



In the end, Maritime Surveillance industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com