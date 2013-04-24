Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd Launches New Website to Provide Customers with Better Resource on Stainless Steel Plumbing Supplies

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd is launching a new website to provide customers with better resource on stainless steel plumbing supplies. The company has launched their newest website so that people can have a good industry source about stainless steel plumbing supplies. Consumers will surely appreciate this newly introduced website because it will provide them the convenience, and reliable information they require when it comes to plumbing supplies.



Oftentimes, people find it hard to locate the right and most reliable resource on hardware and plumbing products. For this reason, they often end up going for the unreliable ones. This then often leads to an adverse situation because consumers tend to purchase and use materials that do not come from reputable suppliers. In this case, the introduction of the newest website of Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd. can be of a great help to just about every individual who is looking for hardware and plumbing supplies.



The newly introduced website contains a number of helpful information about the services offered by the company. It is designed to be very user friendly. It also has the complete list of products that they offer, so consumers are given utmost convenience upon shopping for the supplies they require. The website has several pages that will surely guide every customer on their shopping.



About Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd.

Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd. is included in the leading manufacturers and suppliers of domestic and commercial stainless steel hardware and plumbing products of Australia. The company supplies high end items to the manufacturing and wholesale industry, which helps just about every homeowner meet their bathroom, toilet, kitchen, and other related supply requirements. Their wide group of agents could be located around Australia. They seek even more in order to make sure that the needs of their customers are met swiftly, without any delay.



All the products offered by this company are produced to meet Australian standards, which are backed up by the guaranteed design and quality. This makes sure that customers acquire the finest quality supplies at reasonable prices.



For more information about the hardware and plumbing supplies offered by Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd. at their website, visit them at http://www.masales.com.au/.



Contact:

Company: Mark Anderson Sales Pty. Ltd.

Email Address: sales@masales.com.au

Website: http://www.masales.com.au/

Address: Mark Anderson Sales, Building 4 84 Ingleston Road, Wakerley QLD 4154

Telephone no.: +617 3890 8011

Fax no.: + 617 3890 8022