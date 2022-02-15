Mark Anthony, JD, World-Renowned Psychic and Bestselling Author, Joins Dr. Paula on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2022 -- Mark Anthony, JD, world-renowned psychic, nationally recognized legal analyst, and bestselling author, joins Dr. Paula on Uplift Your Life: Nourishment of the Spirit radio program on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel Thursday, February 3rd at 8am Pacific to share credible validation of how the spirits of loved ones intervene to guide and protect individuals in this world, how one can communicate with them, and how this will change people's lives.



Mark Anthony explains that everyone can receive messages from spirits on the other side. The difficulty is in one's self-doubt, uncertainty, and fears. Mark uses Quantum Physics and his vast experience to prove the existence of the afterlife. His experience as a psychic medium and insights from his near-death experience are combined with current research to present scientific evidence of interdimensional communication. He uses terminology such as "electromagnetic soul" to incorporate faith, physics, and the neuroscience of energy. He explains how all life is energy which never dies, but only changes form.



Anthony has developed ways to help people learn how to benefit from a session with a medium and has also created the four-step RAFT Technique, which empowers everyone to Recognize spirit contact, Accept it as real, Feel it without fear, and Trust the message. Anthony offers healing guidance for those coping with grief, PTSD, and survivor's guilt.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2317/uplift-your-life-nourishment-of-the-spirit



About Mark Anthony, J.D.

Mark Anthony, JD, the Psychic Explorer (aka the Psychic Lawyer) is the author of The Afterlife Frequency, Never Letting Go, and Evidence of Eternity. He is an Oxford-educated attorney, world-renowned psychic, nationally recognized legal analyst, headline speaker at international conferences and universities, and favorite guest on TV and radio shows. He cohosts The Psychic & The Doc on Transformation Network and is a regular columnist for Best Holistic Life magazine. Visit him online at www.AfterlifeFrequency.com.



