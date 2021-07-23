Mark Page, CFO of Smith Cable Systems Announces New Product Launches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- Mark Page, the Chief Financial Officer of Smith Cable Systems is pleased to announce new product launches for the season. As a leading manufacturer and supplier of premier structured cabling systems and assemblies, the company ensures that their customers get the best in quality and value for investment. Structured cabling systems are quite popular in the telecommunications infrastructure. From providing telephone or telecommunication services to transmitting data through a robust computer network, structured cables have proven to be highly functional and reliable. Smith Cable Systems offers well-designed system solutions for a broader spectrum of usage across industry niches. Technology is one thing in the world that is constantly evolving. Sometimes it changes faster than one can ever fathom. This company has the tools, resources and manpower to keep up with the changing trends in this arena to provide a secured, productive systems backed by unparalleled agility.



The company specializes in all kinds of subsystems that constitute a structured cabling: entrance facilities, equipment rooms, backbone cabling, horizontal cabling, telecommunications room and work area components. Customers can also find different types of cables according to their needs – copper or fiber with various specifications. The fiber optic cables which are used for high-speed connections and long-distance communication are also featured here along with test adapters and data sheets. Whether it is audio/visual needs or data center management, upgrading the fiber optic setup or network cabling, security or distributed antenna systems, Smith Cable Systems offers versatile cabling solutions for a variety of uses and performances. Customers can be assured of dependability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness with different types of cable systems & assemblies.



Smith Cable Systems is a premier provider of structured cabling and a leader in data communication and networks and products. The company manufactures and supplies cable systems & assemblies, system solutions, copper & fiber optic cables, test adapters, products and data sheets.



