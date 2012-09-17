Mark S. Rosenberg Attorney At Law Announces Attorneys For Slip And Fall Injuries

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Mark S. Rosenberg is a law firm in Philadelphia known for its highest possible recoveries for victims of Slip and fall injuries. This slip and fall attorney of Philadelphia is very focused and has made it a point that they will make their services available only for the victims and not the insurance companies. The law firm covers many practice areas like Auto Accidents, truck accidents, medical mistakes, worker's compensation, birth accidents and many others. The firm is an expert in every area it deals in and every time the only task the firm considers is to obtain justice along with the highest possible recovery.



It is said that at Mark S. Rosenberg law Firm they have a very different style to deal with each situation and especially slip and fall cases of Philadelphia. At the office of Slip and Fall Attorneys of Philadelphia, the cases of slip and falls is taken very seriously because according to facts just because of slip and falls there were 3.4 million people who were treated for the cause and among them many are left permanently in wheel chairs and many have faced direct and permanent injuries of their spinal cords. Slip and fall cases of Philadelphia are dealt with in a very different manner at Mark S. Rosenberg.



“These injuries can be both minor and major, some people just have to bare a few scratches or it may be nothing. However, there are people who just because of someone's carelessness are now in wheel chairs permanently. We safeguard the interests of a victim and we also make sure that they get what they deserve and are not left neglected” said a spokesperson from Mark S. Rosenberg. The law firm also offers a free initial consultation to guide people if they have a valid reason for filing a lawsuit against someone.



About Mark S. Rosenberg

Mr Rosenberg is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident. He brings an honest, straightforward style to his work. Treating his clients with attention while fighting hard on their behalf, Mark is able to give his clients close, attentive service, working hard on each case to get the best possible outcome. Mr Rosenberg will also engage associate counsel for matters deserving a team approach. Mark S. Rosenberg is proud of the relationships he has established in the legal community and has teamed up to provide his clients with a complete array of legal representation. For an appointment call today at 610-370-6697, 215-701-6380 or 1-800-686-9702 or visit http://www.marksrosenberg.com/