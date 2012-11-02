Mark S. Rosenberg Provides Legal Services for Auto Accident Vicitims in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Mark S. Rosenberg provides legal services for auto accident victims in Philadelphia, PA. As a premier accident attorney in Philadelphia, Mark S. Rosenberg provides a free initial consultation to its potential customers. The law firm covers many practice areas like Auto Accidents, truck accidents, medical mistakes, worker's compensation, birth accidents and many others. Mark S. Rosenberg guides his clients throughout the process and make sure they get full compensation, they deserve because its always a tricky process to get the claims from the insuranc companies.



At the Law Offices of Mark S. Rosenberg, these car accident attorneys in Philadelphia help people suffering from injuries from any type of auto accident, also including Car crashes, especially those that cause brain damage or spinal cord injuries, Motorcycle and scooter wrecks, tractor trailer accidents, hit and run Pedestrian accidents, School Bus Accidents, SUV rollovers, Uninsured / underinsured motorists, Septa Accidents and many others. In most cases, victims of SEPTA bus, trolley or regional rail accidents can miss out on compensation that they are owed because the victims don't know what to do when they injured while riding on SEPTA.



Mark S. Rosenberg is also a renowned slip and fall attorney of Philadelphia. A slip and fall accident generally refers to a situation in which a person slips and falls or trips and falls due to a dangerous condition on someone else's property and is injured as a result. Mark S. Rosenberg is an experienced slip and fall attorney of Philadelphia and has successfully handled many slip and fall cases. Mark S. Rosenberg can represent accident victims and get them the medical care and financial compensation they deserve. Mark S. Rosenberg’s office just recently settled a six figure slip and fall case because of negligence from ice not being properly removed.



About Mark S. Rosenberg

Mr Rosenberg is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident. He brings an honest, straightforward style to his work. Treating his clients with attention while fighting hard on their behalf, Mark is able to give his clients close, attentive service, working hard on each case to get the best possible outcome. Mr Rosenberg will also engage associate counsel for matters deserving a team approach. Mark S. Rosenberg is proud of the relationships he has established in the legal community and has teamed up to provide his clients with a complete array of legal representation.