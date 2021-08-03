Mark Stubbles, Master Practitioner Announces 4 Week Inner Child Program

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2021 -- Mark Stubbles, award winning clinical hypnotherapist is pleased to announce yet another online program "4 Week Inner Child Program". The program is scheduled on 4th October 2021 with 4 group coaching sessions and recordings included. It also includes discounted one to one hypnotherapy session, weekly exercises and workbook.



The course is designed to increase confidence and self-esteem in the participants. They will also learn how to control their impulses and reconnect with emotions. There were many other programs that were conducted prior to this. A survey was conducted on the previous programs and all the attendees expressed great satisfaction with regards to the coaching sessions. They also said that they would recommend these programs to their family and friends.



"I have just finished this course with Mark for Healing the Inner Child and building confidence and it was really good and the exercises were really powerful. I have integrated my healed inner child and removed old negative scenarios from my mind, and I feel confident and positive! This course is well worth attending. Thanks Mark Stubbles", said one happy attendee. The courses are also good for parents who have young children, adolescents and teens.



To enroll for the program visit https://anxietyhypnotherapist.org/product/4-week-inner-child-program/



About Mark Stubbles

Mark Stubbles is a professional mind changer, master practitioner of mindfulness and an award winning clinical and anxiety hypnotherapist from the UK; with certifications in several hypnotherapy modules including NLP or Neuro Linguistic Programming, CBT or Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and EFT or Emotional Freedom Technique.



