Mark Victor Hansen, America's Ambassador of Possibility, Inspirational & Motivational Speaker on His Book ASK: From Your Dreams to Your Destiny on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk

Mark Victor Hansen, best known as co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series, setting world record in book sales with over 500 million books sold, is an internationally sought after inspirational and motivational speaker and entrepreneurial marketing expert.



Ask: The Bridge from Your Dreams to Your Destiny, written with wife Crystal Dwyer Hansen, tells us that your dreams can become your destiny when you learn the secret art of asking!



Hansen says, "You were born with a destiny. Your job is to discover it. Know exactly how to ask for what you want and get it." There is an art and science to asking. A language that you have to master in order for the Universe to deliver your desires.



SenorsSTRAIGHTTalk host Phyllis Ayman says, "I am proud to bring the conversation about fulfilling untapped, buried or undiscovered dreams or desires to the listeners. Many older adults in their elderhood years deserve to live a purposeful and fulfilled life." Mark Victor Hansen in his book ASK can show you the way.



Mark Victor Hansen is also known for his entrepreneurial prowess. In 2004 he was inducted into the Sales & Marketing Executive International's Hall of Fame, receiving the Ambassador of Free Enterprise award. He is also the recipient of the 2004 Visionary Philanthropist for Youth Award by Covenant House of CA.



In 2002 The University of Toledo presented Hansen with an Honorary PhD in Business Administration and established the Mark Victor Hansen Entrepreneurial Excellence Fund that will help shape the minds of future business leaders and assist in the development of the faculty who will teach them.



In 2000 The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans honored Hansen with the prestigious Horatio Alger Award as an American leader who personifies the virtues and principles inherent in the success stories written by nineteenth-century American author Horatio Alger Jr.



In 2000 Northwood University honored Hansen as the Outstanding Business Leader of the Year

Hansen is involved and supports charities such as Horatio Alger Scholarships, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Operation Smile, Oceana, March of Dimes, Covenant House and Childhelp.



Ayman says, "Mark's endearing and charismatic style was evident from his very first word until his last.

His simple straightforward way of explaining his philosophy on life had me inspired throughout the conversation."



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



