Mark Victor Hansen and Kurt Warner Endorse Ground-Breaking New Book - 'Oola'

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Don’t worry, it isn’t a typo. In fact, ‘Oola’ is so powerful that two of the world’s most noted high fliers – Former NFL wunderkind Kurt Warner and Mark Victor Hansen (Co-Author of ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul) - have jumped at on opportunity to endorse a book that explains all.



‘Oola: Find Balance in an Unbalanced World’ takes readers through the revolutionary Oola concept to help them find their own OolaLife – an enriching state of being which boasts balance, growth and the feeling that everything is going their way.



“This isn’t your regular self-help book. We’re promoting an awesome new lifestyle which includes balance and growth in seven key areas – Fitness, Finance, Family, Field, Faith, Friends and Fun,” says Troy Amdahl – known around the world as the ‘OolaGuru’.



He continues, “After promoting the OolaLife concept we have had over twenty eight public figures from across the globe approach us to offer their endorsement. These include Olympians, best-selling authors, industry leaders and Mark and Kurt.”



Mark Victor Hansen was lavish with his praise, saying that, “Everyone wants to make their life comprehensively better and here is how. Oola is happy inspiration!”



Kurt Warner was equally as impressed, writing, “What I have been seeking and what everyone has been seeking is what Dave and Troy uniquely call an ‘OolaLife’”.



The book’s Co-Author, Dave Braun, explains how he and his writing partner each contribute something different.



“I lost my Oola a number of years ago, so used the book to document what I am doing to get it back. This is coupled with Troy’s contribution as the OolaGuru; someone who is diligently committed to living the OolaLife and reaping its benefits,” he adds.



The book also identifies seven roadblocks that can get in the way of the life everyone wants, concluding with three simple steps that can kick-start the OolaLife for anyone who chooses it.



“An OolaLife is worth the effort and pursuit. Dave and I believe that anyone can achieve it, regardless of where one is in life, and what’s in your rear-view mirror. You are worthy of better ... you are worthy of Oola,” Amdahl concludes.



Due for release on November 15th, ‘Oola: Finding Balance in an Unbalanced World’ is building a buzz and hype that is poised to top best-sellers lists around the world.



For more information, please visit” http://www.OolaBook.com or Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/OolaLife



About the Authors:



DAVE BRAUN (@OolaSeeker)



He had Oola, he lost Oola, and now he is getting his Oola back in the 7 key areas of life (fitness, finance, family, field, faith, friends, and fun). Learn from his mistakes, share in his wins, and follow him on his comeback.



TROY AMDAHL (@OolaGuru)



Guru of all things Oola. Street Cred: OolaFitness: Ironman; OolaFinance: Debt free by age 40; OolaFamily: Married 20+ years, 4 beautiful kids; OolaField: Retired at 42; OolaFaith: Not yet the man he wants to be, but grateful he is not the man he used to be; OolaFriends: Let's just say he is networked; OolaFun: Travel is his passion. 53 countries and counting.