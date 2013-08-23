Mark Walters and Rob Pincus Release New Book Lessons from UNarmed America

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- White Feather Press is excited to announce the publication of its newest book Lessons from UNarmed America which was co-authored by Mark Walters and Rob Pincus. (With foreword by Ted Nugent.)



Continuing in the groundbreaking format of "Lessons from Armed America" (co-written with Mark Walters and Kathy Jackson). Lessons from UNarmed America brings everyday self-defense stories to life.



Mark Walters tells the story and Rob Pincus (one of the world s greatest personal defense trainers) follows it with analysis and commentary. You will learn from the experiences of others and, with the benefit of hindsight and many years of study and experience, the lessons you take away from this book may one day save your life.



High Praise for Mark Walters and Rob Pincus!



"Shemane and I learned much from Rob Pincus and respect him as one of the masters of the combat, self-defense training world." Ted Nugent, Rock-n-roll Legend and author of Ted, White and Blue.



Mark Walters and Rob Pincus are two of the great minds of our time. It has been my honor to count them both as friends and brother warriors. Separately they have made great contributions to our society. Together they have delivered an amazing book that is essential reading for anyone interested in protecting themselves and their loved ones in these violent times.



To book an interview with Mark Walters or Rob Pincus email confirmations@mediaproductions.tv