Mark Warner Property Announces Its Latest Swiss Property for Sale

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Mark Warner, UK’s leading alpine ski property specialists, is delighted to release the brand new Chalet Lola for sale in Grimentz. Situated in a scenic and peaceful neighborhood, the newly available Chalet Lola is beautifuly designed and is among the last few chalets available in Grimentz.



It contains 4 double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen area – well-furnished and spacious, along with a vast wrap-around terrace. Its beautiful tranquil location and the awe-inspiring mountain views make it one of the most desirable Chalets in Switzerland, let alone Grimentz.



A spokesperson for Mark Warner Property adds “Chalet Lola is a wonderful ski property. In the winter it is possible to ski straight into your back door and in the summer there are numerous hiking and biking trails that are accessed directly from the chalet.”



The Swiss property experts recommend interested buyers to move quickly as “Planning consent was granted prior to the Swiss Weber referendum result meaning that Chalet Lola is one of the very last opportunities to purchase a new-build chalet in Grimentz.”



About Mark Warner Property

Mark Warner Property is one of the UK's leading alpine ski property specialists and offers a range of Ski Property, Austria Property, Apartments and Chalets for sale in the Salzburgerland and Tyrol regions of Austria. They are dedicated to finding the very best Swiss & Austrian alpine property for sale and guiding their clients through the purchase of these exciting holiday home destinations.



To know more about them, please visit: http://www.markwarnerproperty.com/switzerland/