Mark Warner Property Offers New Austrian Property and Swiss Property Developments for Sale

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Mark Warner Property offers a range of houses, apartments, chalets and penthouses for sale in the Ski Amade, Tyrol and Salzburgerland areas of Austria. Mark Warner Property are known for their quality management and services and for that reason they are one of the most trusted name in the Austrian Property and Swiss Property markets.



The brand new Mountain Lake Resort in Zell am See will offer buyers a fully managed Zell am See property. Managed by Mark Warner Hotels & Resorts, the Mountain Lake Resort - offers buyers a complete rental management service. It has got one of the best locations in Zell am See close to the ski lifts and the lake. It has facilities like Spa, restaurant and a bar. Fully furnished apartments start from only EUR 161,000.



Buying property in Austria is easy and very straight forward – although rules vary slightly from province to province and for that matter expert opinions are needed. Mark Warner Property, the market leader in Austria and Swiss Property, has helped many clients successfully purchases their dream property in Switzerland and Austria.



Whether a buyer is looking for a new or resale Swiss chalet or apartment, off-plan property or land, the organization is ideally positioned in the marketplace to assist the clients. Mark Warner Property Sales team has excellent relationships with developers and can negotiate favorable prices for their clients. They specialize in the sale of property in most regions of Switzerland but particularly Grimentz and Chambery.



About Mark Warner Property

Mark Warner Property is dedicated to get the very best Swiss & Austrian alpine property for sale and guiding clients through the purchase. Our aim is to source high quality developments in prime tourism areas that would have traditionally been sold locally and never reach the wider international market. Get in touch with the team for further information on any of their projects, or to discuss individual requirements.



Visit: http://www.markwarnerproperty.com for more information and browse their selection of the very best Austrian Property and Switzerland Property for sale. We always look forward to assist their clients in anyway possible.