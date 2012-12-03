Mark Warner Property Unleashes Most Beautiful Properties in Austria and Switzerland

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Mark Warner Property offers a range of houses, apartments and Chalets for sale in the Ski Amade, Tyrol and Salzburgerland, regions of Austria and properties in Switzerland. With a large network in the real estate sector across Austria and Switzerland, Mark Warner Property chooses the best Swiss property available for sale and guides its clients through all the legal procedures while buying any property.



For people who wish to buy a property in Austria or Switzerland and want to live life in serene and amazing spectacle surroundings, Mark Warner Property can offer a helping hand as they are known for helping buyers buy the best available Austrian property. Along with providing the helpful legal guidelines while buying any property, Mark Warner Property can also arrange mortgage finance for those clients who wish to finance their purchase.



Property in the province around Salzburg (Salzburgerland) tends to be the most interesting for buyers containing many large, well known ski resorts as well as having an established 2nd home market. Popular ski resorts in Salzburgerland include Zell am See, Bad Gastein, Obertauern, Saalbach, Maria Alm and many others. With interest rates so low, taking an Austrian property mortgage is becoming an increasingly attractive option for buyers.



Mortgage finance is readily available in Austria with the banks typically lending between 60 and 70% of a property’s value. Like the property mortgage facility in Austria, a full range of mortgages are also available for Swiss property purchases and rates are highly competitive. The minimum deposit usually required for a property purchase in Switzerland is 25%, with fixed rates for mortgages starting as low as 1.75%.



Non-resident foreigners can also purchase property, subject to federal laws. For instance, any mortgage must not exceed 80% of mortgage valuation or purchase price (whichever is lower). The usual terms are from 5 to 30 years up to age 70. Since, going through all these procedures can be a little difficult for an individual, Mark Warner Property’s expert advisers and agents take all the client’s hassle and get all the deals done in the most secured manner.



Mark Warner property also runs an online website to give the customers an overview of the property’s details enlisted in their database for sale. Several properties with every small detail on Mark Warner’s website could be helpful to find the most suitable Ski Property in Switzerland and Austria.



About Mark Warner Property

Mark Warner Property is dedicated to find the very best Swiss & Austria alpine property for sale and guide the buyers through their purchase in these exciting holiday home destinations. Their aim is to source high quality developments in prime tourism areas that would have traditionally been sold locally and never reach the wider international market.



To know more visit http://www.markwarnerproperty.com/