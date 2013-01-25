Mark Woeppel of Pinnacle Strategies Helps Dixie Iron Works with Theory of Constraints

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Dixie Iron Works has grown seven-fold from $3 to $20 million in sales in the past nine years. Dixie has been able to make powerful, constructive changes to its operations, marketing, sales, and organizational strategies with Mark Woeppel’s assistance.



Mark Woeppel is a Theory of Constraint expert and a master of organizational transformation with a lengthy track record of successful turnarounds. He is the leader at Pinnacle Strategies. Pinnacle Strategies (www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Recognized worldwide as an expert in the Theory of Constraints, Supply Chain Management, Project Management, and Continuous Improvement, Woeppel has earned the founder’s implementer certification from the TOC-ICO.



Although Dixie Iron Works had a 30-year history of serving the drillers and the producers in the south Texas oil patch, in 1993 the equipment maker was struggling to survive. Changes in the industry had moved the market out of the company’s geographical area and area of expertise. Profitability was a real problem.



With the help of Pinnacle Strategies, Dixie learned to evaluate the impact of constraints in order to increase throughput rather than rely on cost cutting measures to increase profits. The company then rebalanced production flow to meet customer demand rather than capacity. Wrong assumptions, such as placing primary emphasis on individual worker efficiency, were replaced and workers were guided to only produce what could be sold. Resources were “utilized” in a way that moved the system towards the goal and were no longer merely “activated” to run regardless of whether or not there was an order to be filled.



About Pinnacle Strategies

Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance. Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months. Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



Pinnacle Strategies

http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com

Annette Hamilton, Director of Marketing

pr@pinnacle-strategies.com

972.492.7951