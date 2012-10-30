Market Analysis and Forecast of China's Degradable Mulching Film Industry, 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- At present, the research works of degradable mulching film are widely carried out at home and abroad; the main products are biodegradable mulching film, light degradation mulching film, light/ bio-degradable mulching film, plant fiber mulching film, liquid spray mulching film, multifunctional agricultural film, etc. While the domestic researches focus on biodegradable mulching film and light/ bio-degradable mulching film.



Currently, China’s overall degradable mulching film industry is still in the test and application promotion stage due to the limitations of technology, cost and awareness. The key promotion enterprises are represented by Eco-Beningn Plastics Technology Co., Ltd.



In addition, part of biodegradable degradable mulching film manufactures, who are difficult to occupy the domestic market, mainly export to Japan and some other countries which pay much attention to the protection of the ecological environment.



China is a large agricultural country which owns large area of arable land and huge mulching film market. Over the development of more than 30 years, China’s farmers have relatively high awareness for applications of mulching film. China’s government has issued “Plastic Ban” so as to support the green industry. At present, local provinces actively carry out the pilots of degradable mulching film, of which Jilin, Shandong and Yunnan have the rapid development.



Since 2011, the market started to launch, degradable mulching film is an effective way to solve “white pollution” and has bright market prospect.



In addition, in term of policy, in the special meeting in April 2012, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology expressed that they will establish an agricultural cleaner production project based on mulching film recycling issue with the Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Finance. They will investment CNY 100 million as financial subsidies to promote the development of degradable mulching film industry in China.



