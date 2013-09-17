Market Analysis: China Diesel Engine Industry Report 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- China Diesel Engine Industry Report 2013-2016 released by Sino Market Insight predicts that China will produce 2.82 million automotive diesel engines in 2016.



Acting as key roles in China machinery industry, diesel engines have been used in automobiles, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, ships, diesel locomotives, geology, oil drilling rigs, military, general equipment, mobile and backup power plants and other equipment widely. At present, Chinese diesel engines mainly refer to the ones applied to automobiles, ships and agriculture.



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In 2012, China’s automotive diesel engine output and sales volume hit 3,320,805 and 3,395,241 respectively, representing the respective year-on-year decline rate of 7.49% and 9.53%. From January to June of 2013, the output and sales volume were 1,939,237 and 1,952,932 separately, up 10.86% and 6.60% each. In 2012-2013, the growth of the output and sales volume slowed down under the influence of China’s macroeconomy.



Chinese automotive diesel engine manufacturers are roughly divided into three types: first, the enterprises engaged in the production of a full range of models, such as Yuchai, Wuxi Diesel Engine Works and Dongfeng Cummins; second, the ones focusing on medium and heavy-duty engines (six-cylinder), represented by Weichai Power, Sinotruk Jinan Power and Shanghai Diesel Engine; third, the ones specializing in medium and light-duty engines (4-cylinder), including Yunnei Power, Anhui Quanchai, Chaoyang Diesel, JMC, Weichai Power Yangzhou Diesel Engine and DEUTZ (Dalian) Engine.



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The report mainly contains six chapters and 123 charts, covering output, sales volume and market competition patterns of Chinese automotive and marine diesel engines, as well as revenue, revenue by product, diesel engine output and sales volume, main subsidiaries and the future development strategies of 16 diesel engine manufacturers.



Related Reports -



Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Report, 2012-2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-marine-diesel-engine-industry-report-2012-2013-report.html)



Global and China Marine Diesel Engine Industry Report, 2012-2013 analyzes current status of the global and Chinese marine diesel engine market, sheds light on low-speed and medium-speed marine engine market segments, and delves into four international companies and 16 Chinese enterprises. Hudong Heavy Machinery is the largest manufacturer of low-speed marine diesel engine in China, with annual output of 145 marine diesel engines (1.551 million kilowatts), including 125 low-speed ones (1.418 million kilowatts); in 2012, due to the shipping market downturn, the company’s marine diesel engine output fell to 140 units (1.446 million kilowatts).



Diesel Engine Market in China 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/diesel-engine-market-in-china-2012-2016-report.html)



Diesel Engine market in China to grow at a CAGR of 8.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in foreign demand. The Diesel Engine market in China has also been witnessing the development of downsized engines. However, jeopardy from foreign vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Diesel Engine Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Diesel Engine market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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