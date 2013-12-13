Market Analysis - Consulting Engineers (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.



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Table of Content



Executive Summary

The market

Market returning to modest growth in 2012 following downturn in 2011

Figure 1: Total fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, by sector, 2008-12

Road/rail sector accounts for largest share of UK consulting engineers’ fee income

Demand from building sector down as a result of economic downturn

Share of fees rendered in power & energy sector increased from 5% in 2008 to 7% in 2012

Market for UK consulting engineers expected to rise by 33% between 2012 and 2017

Figure 2: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers, 2013-17

Market factors

Increased investment in UK transport infrastructure anticipated

Plans for low carbon economy to drive demand in power/energy sector

Figure 3: Forecast UK capital expenditure of the electricity generating industry, 2013/14-2017/18

Fewer major capital projects anticipated in water & sewerage sector

UK government promoting investment in UK oil & gas exploration facilities

Companies

Top five consulting engineering companies represented an estimated 43% share of total fees rendered in 2012

Atkins largest UK consulting engineering firm in 2012

Figure 4: Leading UK consulting engineers, by fees rendered, 2012

What we think



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Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

House prices

Consumer spending

Manufacturing

Business investment

Imports

Exports

Market factors



Market Overview

Chapter summary

Market size

Figure 5: Total fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, 2008-12

Figure 6: Total fees rendered by UK consulting engineers graph, 2008-12

Market segmentation

Key sectors

Figure 7: Analysis of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, by industrial sector, 2008-12

Figure 8: Analysis of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers graph, by industrial sector, 2012

Market shares

Figure 9: Analysis of market shares in the UK consulting engineering sector, by total fees rendered, 2012

Market factors

Roads sector

Potable water industry

Energy sector

Market forecast

Figure 10: Forecast market for UK consulting engineers, 2013-17

Figure 11: Analysis of forecast fees rendered by UK consulting engineers, by industrial sector, 2013-17



Building and Construction

Chapter summary

The market

Figure 12: Fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2008-12

Market segmentation

Figure 13: Segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2008-12

Figure 14: Segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector graph, 2008-12

Market shares

Figure 15: Leading UK consulting engineers involved in the build sector, by fees rendered, 2011-12

Figure 16: Market share of leading UK consulting engineers involved in the build sector graph, 2012

Figure 17: Leading UK consulting engineers involved in industrial building work, by fees rendered, 2011-12

Figure 18: Leading UK consulting engineers involved in construction/project management, by fees rendered, 2011-12

Market factors

Figure 19: Analysis of private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12

Figure 20: Analysis of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector, 2008-12

Figure 21: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 22: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17

Figure 23: Analysis of private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12

Figure 24: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 2008-12

Figure 25: Forecast private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 26: Forecast of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by sector, 2013-17

Figure 27: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2008-12

Figure 28: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2008-12

Figure 29: Departmental expenditure of capital spending by the private sector on signed projects under PFI, 2012-13

Figure 30: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2013-17

Figure 31: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2013-17

Market forecast

Figure 32: Forecast of fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2013-17

Figure 33: Forecast segmentation of the fees rendered by UK consulting engineers in the building sector, 2013-17



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