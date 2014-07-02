Market Analysis Report: Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market Expected to Jump USD 8.92 Billion Globally in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market (Prenatal & Fetal Equipment: Ultrasound & Ultrasonography, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI and Fetal Monitors; Neonatal Equipment: Infant Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Monitoring & Respiratory Assistance & Monitoring Devices; and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,” the global prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 8.92 billion in 2019.



Prenatal, fetal and neonatal care is gaining importance every year with increasing awareness, demand and affordability for the latest, improved and technologically advanced equipment that are available worldwide. Premature birth has been one of the leading causes of neonatal death globally, that kills more than 1 million newborns every year. There are approximately 15 million premature babies born every year across the globe that require urgent medical attention and intensive care, which creates the demand for neonatal care equipment. Prenatal, fetal and neonatal care equipment are also required for numerous other applications, such as treatment for hypothermia, jaundice management, fetal and neonatal monitoring, respiratory assistance and others. New and technologically advanced equipment in the prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market will further provide growth opportunities to this market in future.



Some of the major prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment available in the global market are ultrasound & ultrasonography, fetal dopplers, infant warmers & incubators, phototherapy equipment, and respiratory assistance & monitoring devices. Among these, respiratory assistance and monitoring devices are the largest sub-segment with over 40% share of the neonatal equipment market. The key factor responsible for the growth of the prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market is increasing incidences of premature births worldwide. Africa and Asia are the largest contributors towards the premature newborns, with Africa exhibiting highest incidence rate of premature births, which was 12% of the overall births in the region in 2005. However, the U.S. exhibits the second highest incidence rate of premature births with 10.6% of all births in the region in 2005. The premature babies often require urgent medical attention and thus, require various neonatal care equipment. Increasing age of maternal population is also leading to a number of complications that require various prenatal, fetal and neonatal care equipment. Rising awareness levels along with increasing affordability of the population especially in the emerging economies will further help the growth of this market in future. Increasing demand for improved and technologically advanced equipment such as double walled closed incubators, highly portable fetal dopplers will further add to the growth of this market.



North America dominates the global prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market, with more than 30% share in 2012 in terms of revenue, followed by the European market (over 25%). Major factors contributing to the leading position of the North American market are high incidence rate of premature births, increasing age of maternal population and high level of awareness, demand and affordability for various prenatal and neonatal care equipment in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2013 to 2019 in the global prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market. Key factors responsible for the region’s high growth rate will be high incidence rate of premature births, high birth rate, increasing awareness and affordability of the population and rising demand for advanced equipment and devices for prenatal and neonatal care.



CareFusion Corporation, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Covidien PLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, Nonin Medical, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare and Smiths Medical are the leading global players in the prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market. Philips Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Cooper Surgical, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and GE Healthcare operate in most of the segments of the prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market giving each other a tough competition at the global level.



The global prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment market is segmented as follows:



Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market, by Product Type

Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography

Fetal Dopplers

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Fetal Monitors

Neonatal Equipment

Infant Warmers and Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance and Monitoring Devices

Other Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment



Prenatal, Fetal and Neonatal Equipment Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



