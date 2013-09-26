Market Analysis: Vacuum Cleaners Market in US 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Vacuum Cleaners - US - September 2013



Offering an improved vacuum cleaning experience – more maneuverable, lighter, quieter – may be as sure a path to increased market share as improved suction power. There are also opportunities to eliminate the experience altogether with robotics and to make vacuuming an essential step in protecting health.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary

The market

Market regains momentum, but sales still below their 2008 level

Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of vacuum cleaners, at current prices, 2008-18

Consumer confidence creeps up, bolsters market

Figure 2: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, 2007-13

The consumer

Uprights by far the most commonly owned floor cleaning appliances

Figure 3: Vacuum cleaner ownership, July 2013

Handling issues prominent on list of vacuum cleaner complaints

Figure 4: Problems with vacuum cleaners, July 2013

Purchases are mostly straightforward, but younger shoppers spend more time

Figure 5: Vacuum cleaner shopping behaviors, July 2013

Pet owners and allergy sufferers a key market for added features

Figure 6: Willing to pay more for added features and services, by pet ownership and presence of allergy/asthma sufferers in household, July 2013

Younger vacuum owners less skeptical of robotics, but also more curious

Figure 7: Beliefs concerning robotics, by gender and age, July 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights

Improving the vacuuming experience

Issues

Insights

Opportunities for robotics

Issues

Insights

Health, wellness, and vacuuming

Issues

Insights



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Trend Applications

Trend: Who Needs Humans?

Trend: Mood to Order

Mintel Futures: Old Gold



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Market regains momentum, but sales still below their 2008 level

Figure 8: Total U.S. sales and forecast of vacuum cleaners, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 9: Total U.S. sales and forecast of vacuum cleaners, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 10: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of vacuum cleaners, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Drivers

Consumer confidence creeps up, bolsters market

Figure 11: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, 2007-13

Housing market recovery boosts category sales

Figure 12: Existing home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, 2009-13

Figure 13: New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, 2008-13

Figure 14: Last 12-month floor cleaning appliance purchase, February 2007 -March 2013

Declining homeownership rate limits market potential

Figure 15: Seasonally adjusted homeownership rate, 2006-13

Market potential in going small may be getting bigger

Figure 16: Vacuum cleaner ownership, by residence ownership status, July 2013

Figure 17: Vacuum cleaner ownership, by primary residence type, July 2013

Flooring preferences point to need for multisurface machines

Figure 18: Types of flooring currently owned or planned to buy in next year, December 2012



Leading Companies

TTI (Dirt Devil and Hoover) expands with Oreck acquisition

Electrolux

Bissell

Dyson



Innovations and Innovators

Improved battery life helps to push cordless vacuum boundaries

Rowenta Delta Force features triangular head to get into corners

Gtech AirRam offers cordless operation and USB connectivity

Dyson Hard combines vacuuming and wiping in a single appliance

Enhanced maneuverability becoming an expectation

Hoover Air Steerable offers easy steering

Electrolux Nimble emphasizes swivel steering

Multifunction models gain steam

Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub combines multiple functions for hard surfaces

Oreck VersaVac combines vacuuming and steam

Bissell promises performance and specialization

One-pass vacuuming

Focus on spot cleaning

Neato advances robotics

Miele makes play for dog and cat owners

Electrolux goes quiet

Metro goes retro



Marketing Strategies

Hoover targets moms nearly exclusively

Bissell keeps the focus on pets and family

Electrolux brings a unique product benefit to life

Figure 19: Electrolux “Clean Your Mind” Video, 2013

Dyson bolsters image based on product design and innovation

Figure 20: Dyson “Mind” Video, 2013



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Race and Hispanic Origin

Whites own a wider variety of vacuums than other groups

Figure 56: Vacuum cleaner ownership, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013

Asian owners more likely to have problems with operation

Figure 57: Problems with vacuum cleaners, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013

Hispanics take active approach to shopping for vacuums

Figure 58: Vacuum cleaner shopping behaviors, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013

Hispanics more likely to pay more for most added benefits

Figure 59: Interest in added features and services – I would be willing to pay more for this feature, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013



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Womens Body, Hand and Footcare - China - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/womens-body-hand-and-footcare-china-september-2013

The Chinese body, hand and footcare market is the largest in the world due to population size, although it displays significant untapped potential for growth. With income levels rising across the country, the subsequent emergence of the Chinese middle class is likely to be a driving factor for increasing product visibility and usage.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Methodology

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Chinese skincare value sales, by face and body*, 2008-12

Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of body, hand and footcare*, 2008-18

Figure 3: Chinese body, hand and footcare* market segmentation, by value, 2008-12

Companies and brands

Figure 4: Leading companies’ shares of retail value sales of body, hand and footcare* in China, 2010-12

The consumer

Frequency of using women’s body, hand and footcare

Figure 5: Frequency of using different types of women’s body, hand and footcare (%), July 2013

Retail channels

Most important factors considered when choosing women’s body, hand and footcare

Figure 6: Leading factors considered important when choosing women’s body, hand and footcare, July 2013

Most important product attributes when buying women’s body, hand and footcare

Figure 7: Top eight most important product attributes/claims when purchasing women’s body, hand and footcare, July 2013

Demand for quality and value over price

Figure 8: Demand for quality and value over price attitudes towards womens\' body, hand and footcare, July 2013

Brand loyalty and decision influencers

Figure 9: Brand loyalty and decision influencers attitudes towards womens\' body, hand and footcare, July 2013

Women’s body, hand and footcare market needs diversification

Figure 10: Needs diversification attitudes towards womens\' body, hand and footcare, July 2013

Key issues

Overcoming the barriers of low usage of women’s body, hand and footcare products

Targeting skin needs will drive women’s body, hand and footcare usage

Premiumisation can boost women’s body, hand and footcare usage



Meat-free and Free-from Foods - UK - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/meat-free-and-free-from-foods-uk-september-2013



A key weakness for the meat-free market is that over half of adults note that meat substitutes lack flavour. A potential solution lies in adapting the recipes of these lines as a large minority of adults note a keenness to try meat substitute pieces containing herbs/spices with agreement rising to 55% of under-35s – the biggest users of these foods.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Vegetarian/meat-free foods

Free-from foods, or foods catering for food hypersensitivity ie food intolerance and allergies

Definition of food allergy vs food intolerance

Excluded

Abbreviations



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Executive Summary

The market

The meat-free and free-from markets are forecast to enjoy steady growth

Figure 1: Value retail sales and forecast of the UK meat-free* market, 2008-18

Figure 2: Value retail sales and forecast of the UK free-from* market, 2008-18

Segment performance

Figure 3: UK retail value sales of meat-free food, by sector, 2013 (est)

Market factors

Horsemeat scandal has little sales impact on meat-free

Food allergies among children have increased

Ageing population could present a challenge for the market

Companies, brands and innovation

Own-label NPD is on course to overtake branded in meat substitutes

Morrisons leads the charge with NPD

Warburtons rebrands gluten-free range as Newburn Bakehouse

Heinz makes it gluten-free debut

Quorn dominates adspend in meat-free

Quorn reinforces its market leadership

Figure 4: Leading brands’ value shares in the UK chilled vegetarian products market, 2013

Alpro leads the free-from market

The consumer

12% of adults are vegetarians/vegans

Red meat is the most typically-avoided food

Quorn-based products are the most popular meat alternatives

One in four adults have eaten and an equal number have bought free-from food

Meat-free food is perceived as a healthy and green option

Figure 5: Consumer perceptions of meat-free products, July 2013

High protein content struggles to offset flavour disappointment

Figure 6: Consumer attitudes towards vegetarian and meat-free products, July 2013

One in three want to see more own-label free-from food

Figure 7: Consumer attitudes towards free-from products, July 2013

What we think



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