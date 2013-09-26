Market Analysis: Vacuum Cleaners Market in US 2013

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Vacuum Cleaners - US - September 2013” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Vacuum Cleaners - US - September 2013
Offering an improved vacuum cleaning experience – more maneuverable, lighter, quieter – may be as sure a path to increased market share as improved suction power. There are also opportunities to eliminate the experience altogether with robotics and to make vacuuming an essential step in protecting health.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
The market
Market regains momentum, but sales still below their 2008 level
Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of vacuum cleaners, at current prices, 2008-18
Consumer confidence creeps up, bolsters market
Figure 2: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, 2007-13
The consumer
Uprights by far the most commonly owned floor cleaning appliances
Figure 3: Vacuum cleaner ownership, July 2013
Handling issues prominent on list of vacuum cleaner complaints
Figure 4: Problems with vacuum cleaners, July 2013
Purchases are mostly straightforward, but younger shoppers spend more time
Figure 5: Vacuum cleaner shopping behaviors, July 2013
Pet owners and allergy sufferers a key market for added features
Figure 6: Willing to pay more for added features and services, by pet ownership and presence of allergy/asthma sufferers in household, July 2013
Younger vacuum owners less skeptical of robotics, but also more curious
Figure 7: Beliefs concerning robotics, by gender and age, July 2013
What we think
Issues and Insights
Improving the vacuuming experience
Issues
Insights
Opportunities for robotics
Issues
Insights
Health, wellness, and vacuuming
Issues
Insights
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Trend Applications
Trend: Who Needs Humans?
Trend: Mood to Order
Mintel Futures: Old Gold
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Market regains momentum, but sales still below their 2008 level
Figure 8: Total U.S. sales and forecast of vacuum cleaners, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 9: Total U.S. sales and forecast of vacuum cleaners, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 10: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of vacuum cleaners, at current prices, 2008-18
Market Drivers
Consumer confidence creeps up, bolsters market
Figure 11: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, 2007-13
Housing market recovery boosts category sales
Figure 12: Existing home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, 2009-13
Figure 13: New home sales, seasonally adjusted annual rate, 2008-13
Figure 14: Last 12-month floor cleaning appliance purchase, February 2007 -March 2013
Declining homeownership rate limits market potential
Figure 15: Seasonally adjusted homeownership rate, 2006-13
Market potential in going small may be getting bigger
Figure 16: Vacuum cleaner ownership, by residence ownership status, July 2013
Figure 17: Vacuum cleaner ownership, by primary residence type, July 2013
Flooring preferences point to need for multisurface machines
Figure 18: Types of flooring currently owned or planned to buy in next year, December 2012
Leading Companies
TTI (Dirt Devil and Hoover) expands with Oreck acquisition
Electrolux
Bissell
Dyson
Innovations and Innovators
Improved battery life helps to push cordless vacuum boundaries
Rowenta Delta Force features triangular head to get into corners
Gtech AirRam offers cordless operation and USB connectivity
Dyson Hard combines vacuuming and wiping in a single appliance
Enhanced maneuverability becoming an expectation
Hoover Air Steerable offers easy steering
Electrolux Nimble emphasizes swivel steering
Multifunction models gain steam
Hoover FloorMate SpinScrub combines multiple functions for hard surfaces
Oreck VersaVac combines vacuuming and steam
Bissell promises performance and specialization
One-pass vacuuming
Focus on spot cleaning
Neato advances robotics
Miele makes play for dog and cat owners
Electrolux goes quiet
Metro goes retro
Marketing Strategies
Hoover targets moms nearly exclusively
Bissell keeps the focus on pets and family
Electrolux brings a unique product benefit to life
Figure 19: Electrolux “Clean Your Mind” Video, 2013
Dyson bolsters image based on product design and innovation
Figure 20: Dyson “Mind” Video, 2013
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Race and Hispanic Origin
Whites own a wider variety of vacuums than other groups
Figure 56: Vacuum cleaner ownership, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013
Asian owners more likely to have problems with operation
Figure 57: Problems with vacuum cleaners, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013
Hispanics take active approach to shopping for vacuums
Figure 58: Vacuum cleaner shopping behaviors, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013
Hispanics more likely to pay more for most added benefits
Figure 59: Interest in added features and services – I would be willing to pay more for this feature, by race/Hispanic origin, July 2013
Latest Reports:
Womens Body, Hand and Footcare - China - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/womens-body-hand-and-footcare-china-september-2013
The Chinese body, hand and footcare market is the largest in the world due to population size, although it displays significant untapped potential for growth. With income levels rising across the country, the subsequent emergence of the Chinese middle class is likely to be a driving factor for increasing product visibility and usage.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Methodology
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Chinese skincare value sales, by face and body*, 2008-12
Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast for China value sales of body, hand and footcare*, 2008-18
Figure 3: Chinese body, hand and footcare* market segmentation, by value, 2008-12
Companies and brands
Figure 4: Leading companies’ shares of retail value sales of body, hand and footcare* in China, 2010-12
The consumer
Frequency of using women’s body, hand and footcare
Figure 5: Frequency of using different types of women’s body, hand and footcare (%), July 2013
Retail channels
Most important factors considered when choosing women’s body, hand and footcare
Figure 6: Leading factors considered important when choosing women’s body, hand and footcare, July 2013
Most important product attributes when buying women’s body, hand and footcare
Figure 7: Top eight most important product attributes/claims when purchasing women’s body, hand and footcare, July 2013
Demand for quality and value over price
Figure 8: Demand for quality and value over price attitudes towards womens\' body, hand and footcare, July 2013
Brand loyalty and decision influencers
Figure 9: Brand loyalty and decision influencers attitudes towards womens\' body, hand and footcare, July 2013
Women’s body, hand and footcare market needs diversification
Figure 10: Needs diversification attitudes towards womens\' body, hand and footcare, July 2013
Key issues
Overcoming the barriers of low usage of women’s body, hand and footcare products
Targeting skin needs will drive women’s body, hand and footcare usage
Premiumisation can boost women’s body, hand and footcare usage
Meat-free and Free-from Foods - UK - September 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/meat-free-and-free-from-foods-uk-september-2013
A key weakness for the meat-free market is that over half of adults note that meat substitutes lack flavour. A potential solution lies in adapting the recipes of these lines as a large minority of adults note a keenness to try meat substitute pieces containing herbs/spices with agreement rising to 55% of under-35s – the biggest users of these foods.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Vegetarian/meat-free foods
Free-from foods, or foods catering for food hypersensitivity ie food intolerance and allergies
Definition of food allergy vs food intolerance
Excluded
Abbreviations
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Executive Summary
The market
The meat-free and free-from markets are forecast to enjoy steady growth
Figure 1: Value retail sales and forecast of the UK meat-free* market, 2008-18
Figure 2: Value retail sales and forecast of the UK free-from* market, 2008-18
Segment performance
Figure 3: UK retail value sales of meat-free food, by sector, 2013 (est)
Market factors
Horsemeat scandal has little sales impact on meat-free
Food allergies among children have increased
Ageing population could present a challenge for the market
Companies, brands and innovation
Own-label NPD is on course to overtake branded in meat substitutes
Morrisons leads the charge with NPD
Warburtons rebrands gluten-free range as Newburn Bakehouse
Heinz makes it gluten-free debut
Quorn dominates adspend in meat-free
Quorn reinforces its market leadership
Figure 4: Leading brands’ value shares in the UK chilled vegetarian products market, 2013
Alpro leads the free-from market
The consumer
12% of adults are vegetarians/vegans
Red meat is the most typically-avoided food
Quorn-based products are the most popular meat alternatives
One in four adults have eaten and an equal number have bought free-from food
Meat-free food is perceived as a healthy and green option
Figure 5: Consumer perceptions of meat-free products, July 2013
High protein content struggles to offset flavour disappointment
Figure 6: Consumer attitudes towards vegetarian and meat-free products, July 2013
One in three want to see more own-label free-from food
Figure 7: Consumer attitudes towards free-from products, July 2013
What we think
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