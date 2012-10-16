New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Market and Product Forecasts: Asthma in China - Market set to fragment as novel therapies launch"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The increasing prevalence of asthma and launch of new therapies will boost the Chinese asthma market (Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities) from $331m in 2012 to $489m by 2021. A number of novel products will increase the product offering on the market, however, with only a fraction of the patient pool market receiving asthma treatment, considerable untapped patient potential will remain.
Datamonitor forecasts the Chinese Tier 1 and Tier 2 asthma market to grow from $331m in 2012 to $489m by 2021. Despite this growth, the asthma market will reach only a fraction of its potential. Still, with a growing patient pool, unique market dynamics, and increasing treatment coverage, the asthma market in China is becoming more attractive.
Datamonitor expects that four new therapies will enter the Chinese market over 2012-21, including the first once-daily ICS/LABA combinations and biologic anti-asthmatics. While biologics are clinically attractive, their commercial potential will be held back by their relatively high price and limited patient pool.
Datamonitor estimates that in 2012 Seretide and Singulair topped the market with sales of $59m and $65m, respectively, together capturing 37% of the Chinese market (Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities). Datamonitor forecasts that Seretide will face competition from once-daily ICS/LABAs after 2015, but Singulair will maintain its market dominance.
