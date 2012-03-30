New Pharmaceuticals research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2012 -- This report explores key issues in HIV across the US and five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). It contains an assessment of key HIV drugs, a discussion of HIV market dynamics, and a 10-year patient-based sales forecast.
Scope
- Datamonitor's first HIV market assessment based on patient-based forecasting (PBF) methodology.
- Analysis of HIV market dynamics across the US and five major EU markets, supported by a large physician survey and insights of key opinion leaders.
- Detailed sales forecasts for the major antiretroviral classes, molecules, and brands in the US and each of the five major EU markets.
Report Highlights
Despite cost-containment efforts and an increasing threat of generic incursion, Datamonitor expects the HIV market in the US and five major EU markets to grow to $16.5bn in 2021. Major growth drivers are a continuously rising HIV prevalent population and the launch of new pipeline drugs, particularly of new single-tablet regimens (STRs).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Following strong growth in the first half of the forecast period (2011-16), Datamonitor expects patent expirations of key antiretrovirals and a leveling off of HIV prevalence rates. This will likely hinder HIV market growth in the US and five major EU markets from 2017 onwards, eventually leading to declining overall sales in 2021.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Understand the changing market dynamics of HIV drugs, success factors for leading brands and the commercial potential of late-stage pipeline products.
- Assess the impact of events such as patent expiries and new product launches on individual brands and the overall HIV antiretroviral market.
- Obtain full country, class, and product-specific forecasts of currently marketed and pipeline antiretrovirals from 2011 to 2021.
