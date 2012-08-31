New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Market and Product Forecasts: Schizophrenia - The calm after the patent storm"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Coming off the end of a large patent cliff, the schizophrenia market is estimated to be worth $5.2bn in the seven major markets in 2012 (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). Ongoing US price increases and atypical antipsychotic depots will stabilize the market in the medium term, while the fate of novel oral drugs will govern the future direction of the schizophrenia market.
Highlights
In the aftermath of recent patent expiries, the oral antipsychotic market with remain flat over 2012-15. However, expansion of the antipsychotic depot class will help the overall schizophrenia market to return to growth, with ongoing uptake of Invega Sustenna and the expected launches of Abilify depot, ALKS 7090, and Fanapt depot.
Abilify is the current highest-selling schizophrenia drug, but with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka due to lose exclusivity for Abilify from Q4 2014, the Abilify depot will assume the position of market leader. As well as competing with established antipsychotic depots, Abilify depot will benefit from Otsuka's strong Abilify prescriber base.
RG1678 will emerge as the most successful of the late-stage oral pipeline. Whereas the majority of its competitors are relatively undifferentiated from currently available products, RG1678 is unique in that it is first-in-class and will have a well-defined therapeutic role, bypassing competition with the fiercely competitive atypical class.
