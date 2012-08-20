Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Market and Product Forecasts: Targeted Cancer Therapies 2011-21 - Eurozone price cuts impact targeted cancer therapies market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- The targeted therapies class has fueled most of the recent rapid growth of the oncology market as a whole. In the next decade the market will become more fragmented as new targeted therapies are developed for niche populations. In addition to this, recent pricing restrictions in the Eurozone will impact sales growth of targeted cancer therapies in the five major EU markets.
Scope
- Analysis of sales forecasts of 28 targeted cancer therapy brands over the period 2011-21 in the seven major pharmaceutical markets.
- Includes an overview of the overall targeted therapies market as well as country specific and brand specific forecasts.
- Analysis of the impact of generics and biosimilars on the marketed targeted cancer therapy brands over the forecast period 2011-21
- Analysis of pharmacoeconomic constraints likely to affect sales growth in the seven major pharmaceutical markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Datamonitor forecasts the currently marketed targeted cancer therapies to achieve collective sales of $37.2bn by 2014 in the seven major markets (the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% from 2011 to 2014.
In 2011 the MAbs achieved sales of $16.3bn accounting for 54% of the sales of currently marketed targeted cancer therapies. The impact of generic competition on small molecule brands is expected to be greater than the impact of biosimilar competition on MAbs.
The US has the largest patient population and will remain the largest market over the forecast period of 2011-21. The aggressive uptake of generics in the US market, means the L1X4, L1X9, and L4A0 classes are expected to see a significantly higher decrease in branded sales over the forecast period compared to the MAbs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Access Datamonitor's company-reported sales based market forecasts for 28 targeted cancer therapies in the US, Japan and the five major EU markets.
- Analyze the sales forecasts in each of the seven major markets and for each of the targeted cancer therapy brands across the forecast period 2011-21.
- Report is accompanied by a PowerPoint presentation and Excel deliverable showing the transparent methodology and forecasting assumptions.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cytotoxic Therapies Market to 2017 - Launch of Next Generation Camptothecin Analogues Will Help Offset Revenue Loss due to Generic Erosion
- Market and Product Forecasts: HER2-Negative/Hormone Receptor-Positive Breast Cancer - Patent expiries and novel drugs shape the market in the next decade
- Multi-Targeted Therapies - New Wave of Combination Therapies in Late Stage Development for Lung Cancer Offer Promise
- Breast Cancer Drug Discoveries: What the Future Holds
- Oncology Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need in the Management and Treatment of Metastatic Cancers to Drive Drug Development
- Novel Therapies in Oncology - Protein Kinase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Vaccines Therapeutic Classes Dominate Late-Stage Pipeline
- Targeted Cancer Drugs The Launch Landscape to 2018
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020
- Gastric Cancer Drug Discoveries: What the Future Holds
- Product Profiles: Colorectal Cancer - New drug combinations and label expansions will increase competition