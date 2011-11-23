Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Market and Product Forecasts: Top 20 Oncology Therapy Brands market report to its offering



The high level of commercial success experienced by the key companies in the oncology market makes it extremely attractive to drug developers. However, the shift toward a more personalized approach means fewer drugs will achieve blockbuster status. The evolution of a fragmented oncology market will decrease the value of the top 20 branded therapies by $8.6 billion between 2010 and 2020.



Features and benefits



- In depth analysis of the factors influencing the top 20 oncology brands in individual countries of the seven major markets

- Sales forecasts for the top 20 cancer therapy brands from 2010 to 2020.

- Brand dynamics and assessment of the top 5 cancer brands in the seven major markets

- The report is accompanied by a PowerPoint presentation and Excel deliverable showing full top 20 forecasts for the US, Japan and 5EU.



Highlights



- In 2020, targeted therapies will dominate the top 20, but as developers focus on niche subsets of patients with specific genetic mutations the market will fragment. As a result, the total sales of the top 20 branded therapies in the seven major markets will decrease from $36.6 billion in 2010 to just over $28 billion in 2020.

- Generic erosion of multiple key brands in the cytotoxic class will be the key driver in decreasing its share of the top 20 branded sales in the seven major markets from 21% in 2010 to 3% in 2020. However, differing brand loyalty means patent expiries will have varying effects on the top 20 in individual markets.

- Roche dominated the top 20 in 2010, with combined seven major market sales of $13.2 billion. Avastin, Rituxan, and Herceptin look set to maintain the top three positions in 2020 and Roche looks set to consolidate its leading position in the oncology market.



Contact us:

Reportstack http://www.reportstack.com/contact

twitter: http://twitter.com/reportstack

facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/Reportstack/182382778485635

linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportstack