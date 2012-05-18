New Consumer Goods market report from World Market Intelligence: "Market and Technology Trends in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- "Market and Technology Trends in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Brief" is a new report by World Market Intelligence that analyzes the global interior design industry's view point on changing product trends and demand patterns. This report identifies the key product trends within the interior design industry in 2012. The report also categorizes the key areas of implementation of nanotechnology and projected trends in the use of new material and technology.
Scope
The report features the opinions of interior design industry respondents related to the following:
- Changing product trends and their impact on the current business environment
- The impact of nanotechnology in the interior design industry
- Preference for new materials and technologies in the next 12 months with focus on residential and office interior design
Reasons to Get this Report
- Formulate effective business strategies by envisaging the product trends affecting the interior design industry in 2012
- Explore the use of nanotechnology in new product areas within the industry
- Better manage the production and product portfolios by forecasting demand for interior design products
- Benchmark the use of technology with industry leaders and identify new materials and technologies used in residential and office interior design
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
