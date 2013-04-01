New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Qatar's Takaful insurance industry has emerged as one of the key markets in the Middle East Islamic financial services industry. The gross written premiums of the overall Takaful insurance industry in the country grew during the review period. This positive growth rate dynamic surpassed that of the conventional insurance industry, which is encouraging financial institutions to penetrate the industry with similar types of products. The Takaful insurance industry follows the Sharia-compliant method of risk sharing, which has received wide acceptance from the Qatari population and paves into a new untapped business market with huge potential. The Qatari Takaful insurance industry is expected to gain more momentum in the future, as a result of increases in population and per capita income in the country, along with the availability of suitable Islamic insurance products.
Key Highlights
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Takaful insurance market in Qatar:
- It provides historical values for the Qatari Takaful insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Qatari Takaful insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including gross written premium, premium per capita, number of active policies, insurance penetration (percentage of GDP), paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, investments, total investment income and retentions.
- It outlines the key regulations affecting the overall Qatari Takaful insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Al Khaleej Insurance Company, Al-Daman Insurance Islamic Company, Qatar Islamic Insurance Company, Allianz Takaful
