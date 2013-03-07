Market Attractiveness and Future Prospects of the UAE Takaful Insurance Industry New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The United Arab Emirates Takaful industry is a prominent Takaful industry globally. The world’s first Sharia-compliant, fully-fledged Islamic bank, the Dubai Islamic bank, was established in 1975 in the UAE. Following this, the Dubai Islamic Bank established the Arab Islamic Insurance Company, the first Takaful insurance company in the UAE, in 1979. Since then, it has grown to be the world’s third-largest, and the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC’s) second-largest, Takaful industry after Saudi Arabia. Driven by increasing awareness, improvements in the quality of products and services offered and a strongly regulated financial system, the industry has shown remarkable growth during the review period (2007–2011).



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Takaful insurance market in the UAE

- It provides historical values for the UAE Takaful insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the UAE Takaful insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including gross written premium, premium per capita, number of active policies, insurance penetration (percentage of GDP), paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, investments, total investment income and retentions.

- It outlines the key regulations affecting the overall UAE Takaful insurance market



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the UAE Takaful insurance industry and each segment within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the UAE Takaful insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the UAE Takaful insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future



Key Highlights

- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Takaful industry is a prominent Takaful industry globally

- The world’s first Sharia-compliant, fully-fledged Islamic bank, the Dubai Islamic bank, was established in 1975 in the UAE

- Following this, the Dubai Islamic Bank established the Arab Islamic Insurance Company, the first Takaful insurance company in the UAE, in 1979

- Since then, it has grown to be the world’s third-largest, and the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC’s) second-largest, Takaful industry after Saudi Arabia

- Driven by increasing awareness, improvements in the quality of products and services offered and a strongly regulated financial system, the industry has shown remarkable growth during the review period (2007–2011)



Companies Mentioned



Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance (AMAN) Noor Takaful Methaq Takaful Insurance Company Takaful Emarat t’azur Company Abu Dhabi National Takaful



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/95903/market-attractiveness-and-future-prospects-of-the-uae-takaful-insurance-industry.html