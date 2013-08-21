Market Constraints Affecting US Personalized WGS Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- RNCOS research report entitled “US Personalized Cancer Genome Sequencing Market”, says that Whole Genome sequencing technology encompasses huge revenue generation and is much more efficient as far as personalized treatment is concerned. Though WGS method is technologically more advanced as there is a huge cost incorporated with it. Few of the private players are consistently charging different prices based on sequencers and tools required for sequencing. It has also become difficult for the patients to bear out of the pocket expenses for such a high priced procedure. The cost of the sequencing will decline in future based on technological up gradation which would impact the acceptance of technique in the market.



However, there is still lack of awareness among the individuals as well as physicians towards this technique. Therefore, the treatment becomes more comprehensive and is restricted to molecular marker based methods. Not only this, there is a lack of proper infrastructure in order to explore more opportunities related to personalized cancer sequencing market. Even the labs providing Whole Genome Sequencing services have few of sequencers. Therefore, Government has planned to facilitate personalized cancer treatment by reducing the cost of treatment and improving the innovative services. Besides, minimizing the cost of this technology would reduce the turn around time for WGS and increase the customer base as well.



The report, which is spread around 60 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current status and expected Whole Genome Sequencing Market. Besides, it facilitates the current and potential of the Whole Genome Sequencing Market. The report also covers the strengths and weaknesses of market players. A detailed study of regulatory insights has been covered in the report. Further, the report also illustrates the market restraints that impact the potential of Whole Genome Sequencing market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM453.htm



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