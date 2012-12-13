Market Domination Media Helps Companies Manage Online Reputation

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- The Internet is a place that anyone can write anonymous messages or reviews about a business or company without proof or evidence and it gets published, often surfacing at the top of search results related to the particular product or company. This can be extremely harmful to a brand, and Market Domination Media, a Miami SEO specialist, fully understands the importance of a businesses online reputation. The Online Reputation Management (ORM) service offered by Market Domination Media is designed to assist companies clean up slander online. Many times this information is left by upset ex employees and even competitors. It is an unfortunate situation, but now companies have help available to them to clean up any harmful information found online.



Since may of the most popular review websites carry a very high authority value any information posted to them will typically appear extremely high in the search engine results. This poses a serious problem when a potential customer or client searches for a business or company online and the defamatory information is shown to the user. Unfortunately people tend to believe what they read online so an untrue statement can have a negative impact on a business. Market Domination Media is offering the Online Reputation Management to both companies that want to clean up their online reputation, as well as companies that want a system in place designed to prevent false and slanderous information to surface regarding their brand.



Market Domination Media provides search engine optimization in Miami and worldwide, to companies ranging from small family businesses all the way up to Fortune 500 companies. Along with SEO services, the expert marketing operation also provides web design and development along with an entire line up of online advertising and marketing programs designed to elevate companies to the next level.



Regarded as a top Florida SEO firm, Market Domination Media’s Online Reputation Management program is providing a way for businesses to clean up their name and image online. Using only ethical and legal methods, a company image can be cleaned up online, preventing the false and defamatory posts from appearing where viewers will be exposed to them. More information about this program can be found on the website.



Market Domination Media offers the following services:



- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

- Google Places Optimization

- Online Reputation Management (ORM)

- Corporate Identity Package

- Website Design

- Website Redesign

- Social Media Branding

- Content

- Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Management

- Custom Web Applications



